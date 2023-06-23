Yankton’s Marne Creek bank stabilization project is starting to take shape.
Contractors for the city are systematically moving up the Marne Creek, repairing damage caused by the bomb cyclone that devastated the scenic Auld-Brokaw Trail on March 13, 2019.
That day, nearly 3 inches of rain fell on frozen ground in the single largest one-day precipitation event ever recorded in March, the Press & Dakotan reported. Large portions of the city flooded as the Marne Creek swelled, raging out of its banks and destroying sections of the scenic Auld-Brokaw Trail that runs along it.
Yankton sustained approximately $20 million in damages from the massive runoff created by the storm. Estimated costs to repair the trail and reinforce the banks of the creek to withstand a similar torrent were $4 million. Despite a presidential disaster declaration, the COVID-19 pandemic caused big delays in securing the necessary grants.
The section of the Auld-Brokaw trail leading up to its intersection with Highway 50 east of Burleigh Street sustained the worst damage, and that is where remediation efforts began at the end of the winter.
“Our contractors are starting to move up the reaches of the creek that were damaged,” Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan. “Crews are working in tandem. So, they’re doing the stabilization, the concrete work that needs to be done, the plantings and then going on to the next spot.”
Currently, stabilization work is focused on the portion of trail in the Morgan Park area near 1100 Green Street, where the trail was undercut by floodwaters, she said.
“The concrete crews will then be following them,” Leon said. “After concrete crews come the landscaping crews that put in the plantings and natural material to help with holding the creek walls there, together.”
If the weather holds, contractors reported this week that the project should be substantially completed at the end of July, she said.
Meanwhile there are still several points on the trail that need work.
“Down by Paddle Wheel Point was the worst and probably the most visible (damage), but then, also near the area of Webster Elementary School and Morgen Park,” Leon said. “There are spots all the way up 15th Street and Burleigh Street, too, as you go farther up from Paddle Wheel Point.”
After four years of working with the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on project funding, city officials are looking forward to seeing the trail renewed, she said.
Of the $4,059,654.93 needed, the federal government is covering 75%, while the state and city are sharing the remaining 25%, divided up at 15% and 10%, respectively, Leon said.
Though the entire trail is on target to reopen this summer, the areas under construction remain closed, she said.
“We appreciate that it’s been a long process, but, we finally got there and I think we’ll be better off once it’s complete,” Leon said, adding that city officials will announce when the trail is fully open.
“We hope people enjoy it every bit as much,” she said. “And, if we do have another water event, we’ll be ready for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.