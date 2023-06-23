Marne Creek
Work has been steadily progressing since early spring on the reconstruction of parts of the Auld-Brokaw Trail that were damaged by severe flooding during the 2019 bomb cyclone. Heavy rains falling on frozen ground overwhelmed Marne Creek and caused considerable destruction on the trail, especially on the lower reaches below Burleigh Street. This photo was taken looking north near the Fourth Street bridge.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton’s Marne Creek bank stabilization project is starting to take shape.

Contractors for the city are systematically moving up the Marne Creek, repairing damage caused by the bomb cyclone that devastated the scenic Auld-Brokaw Trail on March 13, 2019.

