PIERRE — Walt Bones of Chancellor has been named the 2022 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award recipient. He will be recognized on Wednesday, June 22, as part of the annual Governor’s Agricultural Summit (Ag Summit) in Brookings.
Bones is a fourth-generation producer and long-time advocate for the industry. He and his family operate a diversified crop, livestock, and commercial agri-business on the family farm near Parker. Bones actively advocates for agriculture on the national, regional, and local levels and regularly hosts tours featuring his diverse operation, conservation efforts, and promotion of the agriculture lifestyle. In addition, Bones has served on multiple boards and committees including Gov. Daugaard’s Ag Advisory Board, SD Corn Growers Board, Avera Foundation Board, SD Cattleman’s Association Board, and served as the South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture from 2011-2013. Always looking for ways to impact the next generation of farmers and ranchers, Bones is active in Junior Achievement and SD Ag in the Classroom. His experience as a producer and dedicated service with these diverse organizations make him an asset to South Dakota’s agriculture industry.
“Walt is passionate about agriculture and is a true leader in the industry,” said DANR secretary Hunter Roberts. “He has dedicated much of his life to protecting and enhancing the future of agriculture in South Dakota and deserves to be recognized as the 2022 Governor’s Ag Ambassador.”
The 2022 Ag Summit is hosted by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and is being held on the South Dakota State University campus on June 22-23. The event is free, and attendance is open to all, however pre-registration is required. To learn more, visit the Ag Summit website.
Past Governor’s Ag Ambassador recipients include Jeff Lakner, Paul Casper, Roger Scheibe, Lake Area Tech, Michelle Rook, Dr. Bob Thaler, Brad Greenway, Mike Held, Jim Woster and Dr. Dan Gee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.