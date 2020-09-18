The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, is hosting a virtual book discussion on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
This year’s One Book South Dakota title is “Unfollow” by Megan Phelps-Roper. The book details Megan’s experiences in and departure from the controversial Westboro Baptist Church. Dr. Jamie Sullivan will lead the book discussion. The author will join in with commentary and an introduction to her book.
Copies of the book and a discussion book are available at the library. Call to reserve a copy for curbside pick-up. This event is made possible by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council.
The library will use GoToMeeting to host the discussion. Use this link to join in: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/465340389. If you have never used GoToMeeting before, log into the discussion a few minutes early to allow time for GoToMeeting to download.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.