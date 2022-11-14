The Yankton Community Library (YCL) will be providing opportunities for teens in grades 6-12 to have fun and get involved at the library.
YCL’s teen craft event this month will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 3:45 p.m. They will be learning how to make pom poms from yarn and turning them into fun keychain creations.
The final teen after-hours event of the year will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join them for pizza, games, crafting and fun. This event is free, but registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/novteenafterhours to register.
As always, teens are encouraged to sign up for the library’s teen subscription bags where library staff will select books to suit their interests and include fun snacks and surprises. Teen subscription bags are a great way for teens to discover new books and get involved at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.