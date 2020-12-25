The Plague Year

Everything changed.
That phrase may be a tired cliché, but it applies by every measure to the COVID-19 pandemic that swept across the world in 2020 and impacted life on practically every level imaginable …
In other words, everything.
It was certainly true in the Yankton area. From COVID-related deaths to school shutdowns, from mask mandates to canceled celebrations, the pandemic took us all hostage this year.
And now, it also includes the Press & Dakotan’s annual year-end review of the top stories of the year. For the second year in a row, we are forced to change the format because of extraordinary circumstances. (Last year, two massive flood events created the change.)
For 2020, we are dividing our retrospective into two packages. Today, we present a mostly-localized timeline of what was, inescapably, the top story of the year: the pandemic. On Tuesday, we will present a countdown of the top five non-COVID stories of the year. (And yet, there were five stories that had nothing to do with the pandemic.)
———
JAN. 18
• This marks the first time (that we can find) that a mention of the virus appears in the Press & Dakotan. It’s an Associated Press story on how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is screening airline arrivals from central China “for a new virus that has sickened dozens, killed two and prompted worries about an international outbreak.”
JAN. 28
• The Press & Dakotan publishes its first local story on COVID-19, “Local Officials Keep Eye On Coronavirus.” Health officials say they are monitoring the situation as cases begin appearing in parts of the U.S. “We definitely know that the virus is emerging and changes are happening almost on a daily basis,” South Dakota Epidemiologist Josh Clayton said.
FEB. 6
• The Press & Dakotan publishes a release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services saying they continue “to closely monitor the unfolding outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). ... So far, there have been no cases identified in Nebraska.”
FEB. 29
• Press & Dakotan: The Yankton School District sends out a message to parents about COVID-19. (This is the first time that term is used in a local story.) According to YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle, “I know there are many concerns about the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), and we share these concerns as a school district as well. We are working closely with local health care providers to stay informed and are taking additional preventative measures as a school district to ensure the health and safety of our students.”
MARCH 6
• Nebraska reports its first presumptive case of COVID-19.
MARCH 7
• Press & Dakotan: In accordance with state and federal guidelines, Yankton’s medical community is preparing to tackle the novel coronavirus if it comes to the community. “We are just in the planning phase, making sure that our facility is prepared,” Liz Healy, infection prevention coordinator at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), said.
MARCH 9
• Yankton City commissioners discuss where the situation stands with COVID-19 preparedness. “Out of a real abundance of caution, we have begun — and probably started this process over a month ago — talking with staff internally about COVID-19, or the coronavirus, and what our internal plans are going to be,” City Manager Leon said. “We are ready, should things escalate in our community.”
MARCH 10
• South Dakota reports its first positive COVID-19 tests and its first death. One of the infections is in Charles Mix County.
• Special Olympics of South Dakota announces it is canceling its state basketball tournament in Pierre, scheduled for March 14-15.
MARCH 11
• At a press conference, Yankton County Office of Emergency Management director Paul Scherschligt announces that a local COVID-19 task force is being formed. He adds that the Emergency Management Operations Center has been activated at a Level 2, meaning the center is operationally activated.
• Four area Nebraska schools — Hartington Cedar Catholic and Holy Trinity School in Hartington, Hartington-Newcastle and Crofton — close down due to possible coronavirus presence.
• The 2020 Yankton Citizen of the Year reception for Jane and Tom Gilmore, scheduled for March 15, is postponed. The event is ultimately canceled.
• Nebraska officials announce that the state boys’ basketball tournaments, which start March 12, will be played largely without fans due to COVID-19 concerns.
MARCH 12
• The South Dakota Board of Regents announce that the state’s six public universities will be closed the following week. The schools are already on spring break this week.
• The NCAA cancels its Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The University of South Dakota women had qualified for the tournament.
• The College World Series in Omaha is canceled for 2020.
MARCH 13
• South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asks that all schools in the state close the following week in order for schools to deep clean in response to the coronavirus. She asks all private schools to do the same. She also announces that the state tournaments the following weekend will be postponed. That also puts on hold the state tournaments that began on March 12.
• President Donald Trump officially declares a national emergency.
MARCH 16
• The Yankton City Commission approves an emergency declaration that limits gatherings in city buildings and empowers the city manager to appoint a health officer and the creation of a city board of health.
• The NAIA cancels all spring sports.
• Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts announces that no more than 10 people should gather at one time at eating establishments, bars, church services and day care centers.
MARCH 17
• Gov. Noem announces that all South Dakota schools will be closed through March 27.
• The South Dakota High School Activities Association announces that the start of the spring sports season be on hold through April 5.
• The Yankton County Commission declares a state of emergency that allows the emergency manager to proceed with pandemic preparations.
MARCH 18
• Freeman’s Schmeckfest is postponed until later in the year. It was ultimately canceled.
MARCH 19
• The Missouri River Watershed Education Festival, scheduled for April 30, has been canceled, organizers announce.
MARCH 20
• The City of Yankton announces it is moving its meetings to a digital format and that municipal buildings will be closed to the public.
• The Yankton School District announces its alternative-learning plan to allow for distance learning while school buildings are closed.
MARCH 23
• Gov. Noem issues an executive order comprised mostly of guidelines to individuals, businesses, non-profits and health care providers in South Dakota.
• The Avera Health System announces it is postponing elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 crisis. Critical procedures are still available.
MARCH 24
• Gov. Noem announces the closure of South Dakota schools through May 1.
• The Vermillion City Council approves an emergency ordinance designed to help contain the spread of coronavirus in the community.
MARCH 25
• The Nebraska Legislature approves an $83.6 million package to address the coronavirus.
MARCH 27
• The Yankton County Commission comes to a consensus on naming a County Board of Health.
• Nebraska sees its first two deaths related to COVID-19.
MARCH 28
• Yankton County reports its first COVID-19 case.
• A woman who was tested by Sanford Vermillion earlier this week has been found to have COVID-19, according to Tim Tracy, CEO of Sanford Vermillion Hospital.
MARCH 30
• Yankton County is classified as having minimal community spread.
• South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games are canceled.
APRIL 1
• South Dakota sees its second death from the coronavirus.
APRIL 2
• Nebraska Gov. Ricketts directs schools to remain closed until May 31.
APRIL 3
• South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks announces that fees for all state parks are waived for April in order to boost attendance amid the pandemic.
APRIL 4
• Yankton County has been classified as having substantial community spread of COVID-19.
• Press & Dakotan: Cedar County Clerk Dave Dowling says he has been getting COVID-related inquiries from other counties about mail-in ballots for the upcoming May primaries.
APRIL 5
• South Dakota and Nebraska receive major disaster declarations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman is canceled.
APRIL 6
• Gov. Noem announces that South Dakota schools are to be closed until the end of May.
• The Yankton School District announces that the current Alternative Education Plan (AEP) will continue through May 15, the end of Yankton’s school year. Report cards will be mailed out the following week.
APRIL 7
• The South Dakota High School Activities Association cancels its spring sports season.
• Press & Dakotan: Dr. Michael Pietila has witnessed more people practicing COVID-19 precautions, but the Yankton physician fears too many persons still don’t realize the dangers of the disease. “I don’t think enough people are taking COVID-19 seriously. Just because we’re a rural state, don’t think we’re safe from the coronavirus,” he said.
APRIL 8
• An employee at the Yankton Walmart Pharmacy has tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed customers and other staff to the coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
APRIL 9
• Yankton Sioux tribal members have been ordered to remain at home, except for essential services, until further notice in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the reservation.
APRIL 10
• Press & Dakotan: No inmates or staff have tested positive so far for the coronavirus in the South Dakota prisons, including Springfield and Yankton, a state official say.
APRIL 11
• S.D. News Watch: The ethanol industry in South Dakota and across the Midwest is in an economic free-fall due to decreased global demand for ethanol-infused gasoline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
APRIL 13
• Gov. Kristi Noem announces that South Dakota has been approved to run the first state clinical trial using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. The trial will be led by Sanford Health.
APRIL 14
• The Yankton School Board hosts its first online meeting, with board members “convening” virtually.
APRIL 15
• South Dakota soars above 1,000 known cases of the COVID-19 virus, as the daily update put the state’s total at 1,168, an increase of 180.
• Czech Days officials announce that the annual June celebration in Tabor has been canceled for 2020.
APRIL 17
• Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties are added to the list of South Dakota counties classified as having minimal to moderate community spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
APRIL 18
• South Dakota records 131 new COVID-19 cases, sending the total number of known cases in the state above the 1,500 mark.
APRIL 21
• Officials with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons say there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
APRIL 23
• Press & Dakotan: There is one good thing that came out of last year’s flooding: The Greater Yankton COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) and weekly food distributions during this year’s pandemic outbreak of COVID-19. The United Way of Greater Yankton has been distributing free emergency food boxes in the Yankton High School parking lot at 1801 Summit St. on Wednesdays.
• Officials with the South Dakota Department of Health confirm a COVID-19 outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.
APRIL 25
• S.D. News Watch: Millions of American schoolchildren, including tens of thousands in South Dakota, are suffering a loss of learning and reduced exposure to instructional rigor now that schools across the country have closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
APRIL 27
• A surge-planning update from Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital shows the COVID-19 infection rate peaking locally around July 4.
APRIL 28
• The City of Yankton will remain under the emergency COVID-19 ordinance for a few weeks longer, but some loosening is already set to happen.
• Yankton High School announces it will hold a “virtual commencement” for graduating seniors on May 17.
• The University of South Dakota moves its spring commencement to October.
MAY 1
• Lights shine across South Dakota as part of a statewide event to shine a light of hope in the battle against COVID-19.
MAY 2
• The South Dakota Board of Regents announces plans to return to on-campus operations, including face-to-face instruction, in the fall.
MAY 3
• Mount Vernon beats Lesterville 6-5 in 10 innings in amateur baseball, the first sport event held in the area since the COVID shutdown began in March.
MAY 5
• Yankton County follows the city’s lead with its pandemic resolution. During Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission, Chief Deputy Emergency Manager Erin Hacecky — who had also been part of the county’s Health Board — told the commission that the resolution on business and social distancing restrictions had been suspended as of May 4.
• Nebraska Gov. Ricketts announces that the state will not publish data on the number of cases reported in meat processing plants “on a specific company by company basis.”
MAY 6
• Confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santee Sioux Nation has implemented new travel restrictions — including security road checks — on its reservation.
MAY 8
• A major COVID-19 outbreak is reported at a packing plant in Dakota County, Nebraska.
MAY 11
• With COVID-19 still on the horizon, Yankton’s school board votes to continue Grab ‘N Go meals over the summer and freeze the price of school meals for the coming school year.
• Nebraska reports its 100th death due to COVID-19.
MAY 19
• Yankton Baseball Association (YBA), which oversees teams with players ages 13-18, announces a series of guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic and phases it will implement beginning June 1.
• Yankton Ribfest organizers say the June 13 event has been postponed, possibly until September. (It is eventually canceled.)
MAY 27
• The Yankton School District (YSD) begins asking parents for feedback on how they would like to see the 2020-2021 school year go if the community experiences another wave of COVID-19.
MAY 29
• Yankton Riverboat Days officials cancel the 2020 event.
JUNE 3
• South Dakota’s six public universities are planning to hold classes on campus this fall, but they are also making adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Regents announces a modification of the fall schedule that will allow classes to end by Thanksgiving.
• The World Archery Field Championships scheduled in Yankton in September are postponed until 2022.
JUNE 5
• Nebraska Gov. Ricketts’ Directed Health Measure (DHM) has lifted or eased COVID-19 restrictions across most of the Husker State.
JUNE 8
• Mount Marty officials announced they will be adjusting the schedule for the fall 2020 semester. The school will begin instruction on Monday, Aug. 24, which is one week earlier than originally scheduled. The semester will conclude on Nov. 24, right before Thanksgiving break.
JUNE 13
• Press & Dakotan: After a month-long postponement, the Irene-Wakonda class of 2020 graduated in an in-person ceremony outside at the school district’s football complex with their families in attendance.
JUNE 16
• The 2020 Clay County Fair in Vermillion is canceled.
JUNE 18
• Nebraska Gov. Ricketts warns county officials that they won’t get federal COVID-19 money if they require masks in their governmental facilities.
JUNE 23
• Local officials announce an in-person Yankton County 4-H Achievement Days will not be held in early August, but local 4-Hers will have virtual events.
JUNE 29
• Yankton’s Music at the Meridian summer concert series, which was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is canceled.
JUNE 30
• Yankton Rock n’ Rumble organizers announce the cancellation of the 2020 event.
JULY 3
• A rally featuring President Donald Trump and a fireworks display is held at Mount Rushmore. Masks and social distancing are not required.
JULY 8
• Organizers of Yankton’s Harvest Halloween announce the 2020 event, set for Oct. 31, is canceled.
JULY 9
• Yankton County reports its first death related to COVID-19.
• South Dakota records its 100th death related to COVID-19
JULY 12
• South Dakota’s number of current hospitalizations related to COVID-19 drops to its lowest level in almost three months.
JULY 14
• Yankton’s Dakota Dance Association announces that this year’s biannual performance of the “The Nutcracker” has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JULY 20
• The Nebraska Activities Association announces it will have a fall sports season.
JULY 22
• The South Dakota High School Activities Association approves safety recommendations for fall high school activities, which include a tiered system that guides fan attendance.
• The South Dakota Board of Regents adopts a tiered approach to face covering requirements for its six public universities when the fall academic term begins Aug. 19.
JULY 23
• South Dakota surpasses the 100,000 mark for individuals tested for the coronavirus.
JULY 26
• Yankton County records its 100th COVID-19 infection.
• Yankton High School holds its commencement exercises — in shifts — at the Yankton High School gym.
JULY 28
•The NAIA pushes its fall sports championships into the spring.
JULY 30
• Press & Dakotan: The Yankton Quarterback Club, which was set to begin its 74th year this fall, will not be holding its weekly luncheon meetings this school year due to COVID-19 concerns.
AUG. 4
• Press & Dakotan: The Yankton School District shares a draft “back to school” plan. The draft plan seeks to inform the community about the specifics set for being in school safely during the pandemic. It is also an invitation for community feedback.
AUG. 5
• Press & Dakotan: Though COVID-19 has been responsible for curtailing or cancelling many activities, camping at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area is experiencing a pandemic boom.
AUG. 8
• Press & Dakotan: After being closed five months for the pandemic, schools are resuming classes with only one thing for certain: the real learning experience is about to begin. In both South Dakota and Nebraska, COVID-19 wiped out the final two months of the 2019-2020 school term. School officials have spent the summer preparing for the fall semester and all its uncertainties.
• S.D. News Watch: The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships it is causing will likely result in a wave of personal, farm and small-business bankruptcies in South Dakota and beyond in the coming months that will be both a result and a cause of a wider economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus.
AUG. 14
• After a months-long postponement because of the pandemic, the Nebraska Legislature is finally able to wrap up its 2020 season.
AUG. 18
• The Vermillion City Council approves an emergency city ordinance that requires signs near the entrances of buildings stating that face coverings are expected to be worn in the buildings.
AUG. 23
• Bon Homme County reports its first death related to COVID-19.
AUG. 25
• In response to a positive COVID-19 case, the Santee Sioux Nation’s COVID Task Force is allowing only essential travel for residents and employees on the northern Knox County, Nebraska, reservation.
AUG. 29
• Yankton County surpasses 200 COVID-19 infections.
SEPT. 2
• Now back in session, the University of South Dakota sees what would be its semester high in active cases with 243. Mount Marty University also sees its semester high with 28 active cases.
SEPT. 10
• Clay County sees its fourth death related to the coronavirus.
SEPT. 15
• Yankton County surpasses 300 COVID-19 infections.
SEPT. 19
• South Dakota records its 200th death related to COVID-19.
• Press & Dakotan: For the Mount Marty University graduates, Saturday’s commencement was well worth the four-month wait. Because of the COVID pandemic, the traditional May ceremony was postponed until September. At the event, 65 out of approximately 100 total graduates returned to receive their degrees.
SEPT. 21
• Gov. Kristi Noem is calling a special session of the state Legislature on Oct. 5 to consider legislation regarding the use of federal stimulus relief funds, including the $1.25 billion allocated to South Dakota in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF).
SEPT. 26
• Yankton County surpasses 400 COVID-19 infections.
SEPT 28
• At a special meeting, the Yankton School Board approves early dismissals on Fridays, beginning Oct. 9, to allow teachers to better handle the workload created by distance learning during the pandemic.
OCT. 2
• A joint legislative committee, which includes District 18 Rep. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), makes recommendations for spending nearly $600 million of uncommitted federal stimulus funds for the pandemic.
OCT. 8
• Yankton County surpasses 500 COVID-19 infections.
OCT. 12
• The Yankton School Board approves the implementation of free rapid-antigen testing for COVID-19 in the public schools.
OCT 15
• South Dakota surpasses 300 deaths related to COVID-19.
OCT. 16
• Wagner opts out of the South Dakota high school football playoffs due to COVID issues.
• Press & Dakotan: “This is a war against COVID-19, and that means that we are all on the front lines.” According to Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson, that is the motive for an open letter issued by the mayors of South Dakota’s “First Class” cities Friday concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
OCT. 17
• Yankton County surpasses 600 COVID-19 infections.
OCT. 21
• Avon opts out of the South Dakota high school football playoffs due to COVID issues.
OCT. 23
• Yankton County surpasses 700 COVID-19 infections.
• The Yankton City Parks and Recreation Department is planning an Oct. 31 public fireworks display, according to City Manager Amy Leon. The fireworks will be shot from the Meridian Bridge, and the event is free and open to the public. This comes after the displays for the Fourth of July and Riverboat Days were canceled due to the pandemic.
OCT 24
• The University of South Dakota holds its “spring” commencement in the Sanford Coyote Student Center.
OCT. 26
• The Yankton Community Holiday Feast is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OCT. 27
• Yankton County surpasses 800 COVID-19 infections.
OCT. 28
• South Dakota sees a record 1,270 new COVID-19 infections, with nine new deaths also reported.
• The Summit League announces its rescheduled fall sports schedules and championships.
OCT 29
• South Dakota surpasses 400 deaths related to COVID-19
OCT. 30
• Yankton County surpasses 900 COVID-19 infections.
NOV. 5
• Yankton County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 infections.
NOV. 6
• South Dakota surpasses 500 deaths related to COVID-19.
NOV. 8
• Yankton County surpasses 1,100 COVID-19 infections.
NOV. 13
• Yankton County surpasses 1,200 COVID-19 infections.
NOV. 14
• South Dakota surpasses 600 deaths related to COVID-19.
NOV. 15
• Yankton County surpasses 1,300 COVID-19 infections.
NOV. 19
• South Dakota surpasses 700 deaths related to COVID-19.
• Yankton County surpasses 1,400 COVID-19 infections.
NOV. 22
• South Dakota surpasses 800 deaths related to COVID-19.
• Yankton County surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 infections.
NOV. 23
• The Yankton City Commission discusses a possible mask measure, but chooses instead to explore an educational effort for residents.
NOV. 25
• Yankton County surpasses 1,600 COVID-19 infections.
NOV. 27
• Yankton County surpasses 1,700 COVID-19 infections.
NOV. 28
• South Dakota surpasses 900 deaths related to COVID-19 while seeing its biggest one-day increase in death with 54 fatalities reported.
NOV. 30
• The number of COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in recent days at the Yankton Community Work Center, reaching 68 cases.
• South Dakota wraps up its deadliest month yet during the pandemic, with 521 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in November.
DEC. 1
• Press & Dakotan: Due to rising COVID case numbers, Yankton High School (YHS) has canceled its annual Arts Hall of Fame Induction ceremony for 2021.
DEC. 2
• Yankton County surpasses 1,800 COVID-19 infections.
DEC. 3
• South Dakota surpasses 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19.
DEC. 4
• Yankton County reports its biggest one-day increase in cases with 140, moving the county’s case total past 2,000 positive tests.
DEC. 6
• South Dakota surpasses 1,100 deaths related to COVID-19.
DEC. 9
• In a special meeting, the Yankton City Commission approves a temporary mask measure.
• Yankton County surpasses 2,100 COVID-19 infections.
DEC. 10
• Yankton County records 664 active COVID-19 cases, which is the high for the pandemic to date.
DEC. 11
• South Dakota surpasses 1,200 deaths related to COVID-19.
DEC. 12
• Yankton County surpasses 2,200 COVID-19 infections.
DEC 14
The Yankton School Board votes to extend early Friday dismissals through the third quarter of the school year.
DEC. 15
• The first Pfizer vaccinations against COVID-19 are administered in South Dakota.
DEC. 16
• The South Dakota Department of Health starts posting vaccination statistics on its online portal.
DEC. 18
• Yankton County surpasses 2,300 COVID-19 infections.
DEC 21
• It is announced that Mount Marty University’s new Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse will host the NAIA Indoor National Track and Field Championships in March. The event is being moved from Brookings, which will not be able to host the meet due to the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.
DEC 24
• Yankton County surpasses 2,400 COVID-19 infections. It also sees only nine new infections, breaking a streak of 22 days in which double-digit new cases are recorded.
• The first Moderna doses are administered in Yankton.
