South Dakota recorded 199 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Friday’s update from the Department of Health.
The death raised the state toll to 1,957. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County reported six new cases and four new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 70. No new hospitalizations were reported.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Bon Homme (+2), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+3), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+3) an Union (+2) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+1) in Nebraska.
There were no new updates posted by either the University of South Dakota or Mount Marty University.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported nine new deaths Friday, raising the state toll to 2,241. None of the deaths were posted in the Yankton area.
The state has recorded 36 new deaths this week.
The DHHS also showed 292 new COVID cases Friday.
