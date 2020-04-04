Yankton County has now been classified as having substantial community spread of COVID-19, according to the state’s daily update Saturday.
Yankton County recorded three more positive cases, which brings it to 14 cases overall.
Substantial community spread is defined as being “five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county or a distinct group of cases in a single area (e.g., city or county).”
The other three counties in the state with substantial community spread are Minnehaha (81 total cases), Lincoln (21), Beadle (21) and Lawrence (9)
South Dakota’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 212, the state website reported.
The number of recovered cases in the state has climbed to 76. In Yankton County, three cases are now considered recovered.
The state also reported that the total number of negative tests from state and commercial labs is 5,012.
A total of 19 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The death toll in South Dakota officially remains at two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.