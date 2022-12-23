Though a local homeless shelter aims to make Christmas special for its guests, it’s the community’s efforts that really help shelter guests feel at home for the holidays.

“It’s not what Pathways does to make Christmas special, it’s what our community does, because it’s great,” Jesse Bailey, executive director of Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, told the Press & Dakotan. “There’s a few examples that I can share of what different entities have been doing, that are just above and beyond, and it’s every year. Every year, something happens.”

