Though a local homeless shelter aims to make Christmas special for its guests, it’s the community’s efforts that really help shelter guests feel at home for the holidays.
“It’s not what Pathways does to make Christmas special, it’s what our community does, because it’s great,” Jesse Bailey, executive director of Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, told the Press & Dakotan. “There’s a few examples that I can share of what different entities have been doing, that are just above and beyond, and it’s every year. Every year, something happens.”
Bailey has been with Pathways for more than six years, and each year, either families would prepare a meal to share with shelter residents or local businesses would cater a special holiday meal and host it at a venue in town, he said.
Each year, there has been an overabundance of help from the community to make the holidays special for those that Pathways serves, and this year is no exception, Bailey said.
“Classic Hits 106.3 FM KVHT radio is partnering with Explorer’s Credit Union to do an angel tree where we give them the names and some information about our clients and then community members participate by buying gifts for those individuals,” he said. “That’s a great way for people, who are able to purchase gifts for their own families this year, to still be involved and to have a good Christmas.”
Another local entity that does something similar is the United Way with its Adopt a Family and Toys for Kids programs, which always include the individuals and families at Pathways, Bailey said.
“That’s sort of the gift side of things. Discovery Church in downtown Yankton reached out and they wanted to provide a meal for everyone that we serve,” he said. “Initially, it was just, cook a great meal for them, invite them down and just have some good fellowship.”
However, Discovery Church members went above and beyond, contacting local businesses for small donations of items to give away during the meal, Bailey said.
“They’ve gotten door prizes and things to give away, like winter gear, hats, fun little presents for kids and books,” he said. “A bunch of businesses — I don’t know which ones — have contributed gift cards, free haircuts and a couple of other items that the population we serve could really benefit from having.”
The event also included singing Christmas carols, a Bible reading and some speakers.
“In my position, I’m usually the one that gets the phone call from the entity asking, ‘Is it OK if we do this?’ It’s just really overwhelming, in a good way, and heartwarming to see our community come together and help those who are less fortunate this time of year,” Bailey said.
At Thanksgiving, Pathways staff have fun with guests preparing a meal and eating together informally, he said.
“The holiday season isn’t always great for people because maybe something bad or unfortunate happened on a holiday, maybe they’ve lost a loved one, maybe they don’t have people to spend it with,” Bailey said. “It’s nice that no matter what circumstance, the individuals that we’re serving — whatever they are going through or whatever they think about the holidays — they don’t have to spend it alone because they’re here with each other and they have the staff.”
The people that Pathways serves are very appreciative of what we have to offer, often saying that, without Pathways, they don’t know where they would be, he said.
“When the community comes in and further provides things that maybe Pathways doesn’t offer — a gift card to a restaurant or something out of the ordinary — our clients are overwhelmed with that generosity,” Bailey said. “Clients and staff who have experienced homelessness in other parts of the nation have said that there’s something different about Yankton and the giving spirit that’s here.”
