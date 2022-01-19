City of Yankton Building Report
The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during December 2021:
Deborah Sage, 311 East 26th St.; Single family home-bathroom alteration; $10,000
Tobys, Inc., 2901 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-storage addition; $30,000
Andrew M. Taggart, 909 Westside Dr.; Egress window; $2,500
Pamela L. Brasel, 605 West 3rd St.; Roofing; $7,400
Joel E. Vermuele, 2501 Douglas Ave.; Roofing; $3,800
John Kudrna Revocable Trust, 707 West 11th St.; Roofing; $10,200
David Hack Revocable Trust, 2111 Mulberry St.; Roofing; $14,780
Fredrick W. Hawlik, 106 East 21st St.; Roofing; $2,800
Shawn Brock, 1900 Peninah St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $16,500
Kirby Hofer Construction Co., Inc., 803 E. 29th; Single family home-new; $92,962.40
United Lofts, LLC, 335 Walnut St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $2,700
Danny Kohles, 1212 Douglas Ave.; Single family home-garage; $30,000
Stanley C. Jacobson, 1004 West 12th St.; Siding; $2,850
First National Bank, 320 Broadway Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $692,000
———
Total Fees: $2,162
December 2021 Total Valuation: $918,492.40
December 2020 Total Valuation: $311,361.00
2021 to Date Valuation: $44,779,945.45
2020 to Date Valuation: $32,383,692.49
