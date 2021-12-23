LYONS, Neb. — Indigenous emerging leaders seeking to improve their management skills and work on or near Tribal reservations in Nebraska and South Dakota are encouraged to apply for a six-month leadership training course.
Hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs in collaboration with Partnership with Native Americans, the 4 Directions Development Program (4D) will take place online from January through mid-June 2022. Participants will receive mentorship from a 4D alum and support from professional instructors to attain their goals.
“The Four Directions Development Program is a key capacity building service designed around a cohort-based model,” said Kristine Flyinghawk, Native Communities manager for the center. “Participants commit to personal and professional development goals as well as work with mentors and professional instructors for support in attaining their goals.”
The registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 4:30 p.m. To sign up, or for more information, contact Flyinghawk at kristinef@cfra.org or 605.760.5283.
This project is funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant. All Center for Rural Affairs events and activities are open to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities and/or persons with limited English proficiency (LEP) will be made if requested in advance.
