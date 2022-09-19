Thirty years after her unsolved death, law enforcement attended Saturday’s gathering of Tammy Haas’ family, friends — even strangers — to reassure them that solving the young woman’s death remains a high priority.
That message was delivered Saturday by Commander Todd Brandt and Sergeant Preston Crissey with the Yankton Police Department and retired Yankton County Deputy Sheriff Shane Toupal. Crissey is also Yankton County sheriff-elect, taking office Jan. 3.
“It’s important for us to be here and show our respect and remembrance of Tammy. She’s not forgotten, and that’s why so many people here remember her even though 30 years have passed (since her death),” Brandt told the Press & Dakotan.
“Any time there are unanswered questions, we want the final answer. Tammy’s mother and brothers, specifically, deserve that answer. (Tammy is) not here today, and that forever drives us (law enforcement) until we can get some answers.”
Haas, a Yankton High School graduate who was 19 at the time, was attending a YHS homecoming party Sept. 18, 1992, at a farmhouse across the Missouri River in Cedar County, Nebraska. Days later, her body was located in a ravine near the Lakeview Golf Course.
Haas was attending the party with her boyfriend, who was later charged and acquitted of third-degree manslaughter in a Cedar County trial. No one else has stepped forward with any information, and the case has grown cold –- but not closed.
Brandt said the unsolved case has taken a toll on family, the community at large and even the past and present law enforcement who work the case.
The secrecy that remains — that no one has confessed or provided information intentionally or accidentally –- continues to astound Brandt and others.
“For Yankton, this is very unheard of,” he said. “For that person to keep something like this to themselves is a travesty, to put that kind of pressure on (the Haas) family that doesn’t deserve that. Nobody deserves that (treatment).”
REMAINING PRIORITY ONE
Toupal was working with the sheriff’s office at the time of Haas’ death.
“I was a sheriff’s deputy the night we received the missing person call,” he told Saturday’s gathering at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. “I didn’t know Tammy, but I came here today to pay my respects and to let you know they’re still working on the case.”
The young woman’s death has created a profound impact still felt 30 years later, Toupal told the Press & Dakotan.
“Tammy’s death changed our community,” he said. “It affected parents, who were checking more into what their children were doing. It also divided people with opinion on what really happened. There were those who strongly believed the suspect committed a crime, others who believed the suspect didn’t commit a crime and those who believed there wasn’t a crime at all. It seems those were the three camps, and people were very much entrenched in one of those thought processes.”
Toupal retired from the sheriff’s department in 2020 but said he thinks of Haas every single day, as do many other law enforcement officials. The case comes up in nearly every conversation among them, he added.
Even 30 years after her death, Haas’ life continues to hold great meaning, even for those who didn’t know her, Toupal said.
“Tammy’s purpose in life, without question, is that she has been a part of our community’s collective conscience since she died,” he said.
That concern has literally spread around the globe, Toupal told the Press & Dakotan.
“For every person here, there are 2,000 other people who are thinking of this case,” he said. “We have people, including that graduating class, who have gone on to do incredible things all over the world and are still asking about this case. They may be scattered to the four winds, but everyone remembers this case. They still think of Tammy, they still care and they want to know what happened.”
MOVING FORWARD
Crissey said he received permission from his YPD superiors to attend Saturday’s service. He wanted to pay his respects and to meet Haas’ mother, Nancy Haas.
Crissey, who has served with the YPD nearly seven years, has spoken with Brandt, Toupal and others who have worked with the case for decades and can provide background information. As the Yankton County sheriff-elect, Crissey has also reached out to the Cedar County sheriff’s office to build a relationship surrounding the case.
For context, Crissey noted he was born in 1986, meaning the Haas case has remaining ongoing for most of his life. However, he remains hopeful an answer will be found sooner rather than later.
“As Shane (Toupal) alluded to, there was a trial at one time, but that doesn’t mean this is over,” Crissey said.
DNA analysis and other tools have greatly enhanced law enforcement’s ability to solve cases, Crissey said.
“A lot of crimes aren’t solved because people aren’t in the system until they have to give their DNA sample,” he said. “It can be a simple swab of a coffee cup someday that could be a real game changer.”
Last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) held a press conference in Yankton and announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to closure in the case.
“The reward will remain until the case comes to a conclusion,” Brandt said. “Nothing says there has to be an arrest to give conclusion to the case. Seeking the truth is what always keeps us going.”
SHARING MEMORIES
Gary Idt, a family friend who has continued the search for answers, noted the marker which has remained in place at her grave and the 1997 prayer he wrote, shortly after the trial, for healing and for final answers.
However, Idt said Saturday’s gathering wasn’t meant to focus on the young woman’s death. “It’s important to remember her not for the grave but for who she was and still is in our thoughts, prayers and lives,” he said.
Those gathered shared memories of a young girl, who was kind and funny with an infectious laugh.
“What I remember most is just her personality,” said her uncle, Brad Haas. “She always made the room brighter. Even as a little girl, she was a sweet, sweet person.”
Arlette Heinen, a friend and neighbor, remembered who Tammy Haas was — and might have been if she was alive today.
“Whenever you saw Tammy, she would talk to you and have this beautiful smile. I watched her grow up through grade school and high school. I can’t believe she’s been gone for 30 years. Where does time go?” Heinen said.
“I always wonder, she was 19 at the time, it’s so hard to think of her being 49 (today). I just think about where she could be a mother and even a grandmother. She was so full of life, and it’s hard to accept the fact that she’s gone.”
Heinen said her mother got to know the Haas family and continually showed interest in Tammy and her family.
“My mother came to visit quite often, and she would always ask, ‘Is there news about Tammy?’” Heinen said. “I miss Tammy a lot, and I just wonder what her life would have been like.”
During Saturday’s gathering, Nancy Haas told the Press & Dakotan she remains grateful for the media coverage that keeps Tammy’s memory alive. Also, she pointed to the continued exposure given by authors Chris Wevik and Marc Merrill and podcaster Chad Zimmerman.
Toupal believes the truth will come out when someone decides to step forward.
“The people who were with Tammy when she died, this has impacted them just as well as Tammy’s family and the community,” he said. “Those people have lived with this for 30 years, and you can’t tell me it’s been a good 30 years for those people (remaining silent).”
The ending will only come with the truth, Toupal said.
“Whoever has this on their conscience, I hope they understand the peace they would feel coming forward,” he said. “They would not only bring peace to the family and community, but they also have the opportunity to live an entirely different life than they have ever lived.”
While still grieving and seeking answers, Nancy Haas said Saturday’s gathering of family and friends, along with the law enforcement reassurance of its continued devotion to the case, brings tremendous support.
“This means so much, to hear what they’re saying, that Tammy was such a happy child and that she hasn’t been forgotten,” Nancy said.
“They believe that this will one day be solved — and that keeps me going and gives me hope and faith.”
