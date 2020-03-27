District 18's Kennedy Won't Seek Reelection

District 18 Sen. Craig Kennedy (D-Yankton) has decided not to run for re-election.
He announced his decision Friday in a statement to the Press & Dakotan.
“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Yankton County and South Dakota,” he said. “However, the commitment for this position is enormous, not only for me but for my family. It is time for me to pay them back for giving me this opportunity.
“After I finish this year, I look forward to enjoying retirement.”
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Republican Jean Hunhoff of Yankton was the lone District 18 Senate candidate listed on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. Hunhoff currently serves as one of two District 18 House members in the South Dakota Legislature.
The other current District 18 House member, Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton), was not listed as a candidate for either Senate or House on the Secretary of State’s website.
The lone candidate listed was former District 18 legislator Mike Stevens (R-Yankton).
Under South Dakota codified law, candidates are facing two upcoming deadlines for submitting petition signatures.
March 31 is the last day to file primary election nominating petitions. Petitions will be accepted if they are sent by registered mail and postmarked by the deadline.
April 28 is the last day for independent candidates to file nominating petitions with the South Dakota secretary of state or with county auditors for all non-judicial offices. Petitions will be accepted if they are sent by registered mail and postmarked by the deadline.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.