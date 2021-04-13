Seeking Answers

Renewed efforts in a 29-year-old cold case aim to shed light on the events surrounding the death of a Yankton teen.
On what would have been the 48th birthday of Tammy Haas, who lost her life in 1992 during Yankton’s homecoming week celebrations, Yankton law enforcement and FBI investigators announced a $15,000 reward during a press conference Tuesday.
“Tammy’s mother, Nancy Haas, and the family have long awaited answers to very basic questions: What happened that night? Why did she die?” said Michael Paul, FBI special agent in charge of the Minneapolis Field Office. “Today, we hope that the announcement of a reward of $15,000 for information regarding Tammy’s death will encourage someone to come forward.”
Investigators have some certainty that there is someone out there who has information about what happened to Haas that night, he said.
In addition to the FBI, there were several investigative and law enforcement entities represented at the press briefing held at RTEC, including the Yankton Police Department, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Attorney General’s office and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 17, 1992, Haas was out with friends attending Yankton High School homecoming celebrations. She went missing, and her body was found in a ravine near the Crofton Lakeview Golf Course five days later.
Investigators determined that Haas died from a severe blow to the neck or a hyperflexion of the neck, which occurs when the neck is flung forward beyond its limits.
Evidence at the time led to charges being filed in Nebraska against Haas’ then-boyfriend Yankton High School senior Eric Stukel. In 1995, he was tried for manslaughter in Cedar County and acquitted.
Since then, no suspect has emerged and no witness has come forward.
“Instead of living a full, fulfilling life, she’s gone, and her family is left to deal with the mystery of how and why she died,” said Todd Brandt, police commander for the Yankton Police Department. “Law enforcement has been trying to unravel the mystery. Theories have come and gone and leads that seemed promising turned hopeless.”
In March of last year, some of Haas’ friends and peers were in town for a funeral when her grave site at the Garden Of Memories was vandalized. Haas’ grave is located near the edge of the funeral home’s parking lot. A marker set in concrete beside the grave with an inscribed prayer asking for the truth in Haas’ death was pulled out of the ground and tossed aside.
“Why?” said Brandt as he discussed the vandalism. “We remain steadfast in our efforts to find out once and for all what happened to Tammy Haas.”
No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism of Haas’ grave site.
When asked about potentially charging someone in Haas’ death after all these years, Brandt said the continuing investigation and now the reward are more about getting answers.
“The charging of somebody if there is a crime that was committed is secondary in my opinion,” Brandt said. “We need to get to the bottom of this. The community wants to know, and we want to provide closure to Nancy first and foremost, and to her sons, as to why her daughter and their sister died.”
Investigators have continued to gather evidence and meet annually to discuss the case, said Matt Miller, a special agent with the FBI.
“Part of what we’ve done is to consistently go back and review the forensic evidence to resubmit pieces of evidence where we can,” he said. “Those pieces of evidence will really help us when we have someone come forward who can help us put those pieces in order.
What investigators continue to seek is that missing human element in this cold case, he said.
This investigation of Haas’ case illuminates the fact that time does not deter law enforcement efforts and persistence to find truth and justice, Paul said.
Investigators believe there are individuals who know something about what happened to Haas, he said.
“Today, we’re talking directly to them about the burden of that knowledge that they carry, the weight of knowing for so many decades without speaking,” Paul said. “Coming forward now can lift that weight, and lift that burden off of their shoulders and their heart and their soul. It’s the right thing to do and It’s the right thing to do for Tammy and her family.”
Nancy Haas briefly addressed the group, thanking investigators, but declined to be interviewed.
———
Anyone with information can call the FBI Sioux Falls office at 605-334-6881 or the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or submit information online to the FBI at www.tips.fbi.gov.
