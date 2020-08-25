SANTEE, Neb. — In response to a positive COVID-19 case, the Santee Sioux Nation’s COVID Task Force is allowing only essential travel for residents and employees on the northern Knox County, Nebraska, reservation.
The task force announced the action Tuesday. The group includes the tribal council, law enforcement, health care, schools and other sectors.
At this time, the case is not considered a community spread, according to the tribe’s Facebook page. Knox County, as a whole, has recorded 27 positive tests for COVID this month, including seven on Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Tribal Vice Chairman Sidney Tuttle confirmed a tribal member tested positive, prompting the task force to implement the health and safety measures.
“So far, we have one person who has tested positive for the virus,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “We have undocumented numbers (of other possible cases), but if we have even one, we go to our process.”
The task force has met regularly since March and has prepared for any situation, Tuttle said.
“The main thing is not to panic,” he said. “We’ve been working with this for months and have a plan in place.”
On Tuesday, the task force implemented a checkpoint for the Village of Santee, located nine miles north of Nebraska Highway 12 on a hill overlooking the Missouri River, Tuttle said. Tribal check points are closed for public entrance, allowing village access only to residents, vendors and essential employees, who all must present identification.
Travelers can freely use Nebraska Highway 12, which runs through the reservation, Tuttle said. However, the tribe has worked with the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies about the possibility of setting up checkpoints on the reservation’s borders, he added.
The tribe’s Facebook page said the positive COVID case arose over the weekend and made reference to a social event as the possible source. The person who tested positive lives outside the Village of Santee and has been quarantined.
The test results for some of the close contact individuals have come back negative. But, as a precaution, they are asked to continue to self-quarantine for the duration of the 14 days.
Besides the travel limits, the task force implemented a number of closures or restrictions. All Santee Sioux programs were shut down and all employees sent home except health care workers and essential employees to deep clean the tribal health center.
On Tuesday, the Santee Community Schools notified parents that a Santee student had tested positive for COVID-19. The Santee Health Clinic and the North Central District Health Department were working to notify the individuals who had close contact with the student.
It remained unclear if the student was the person whose positive test resulted in the new restrictions or if the student represented another case.
The Santee schools will remain closed for the rest of the week. However, the schools will continue providing lunches during the closure, according to the task force.
In addition, the Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) campus in Santee has been closed. Santee students attending the Niobrara, Nebraska, schools were allowed to return home Tuesday but must remain home during the travel restrictions.
According to the Santee Sioux’s Facebook page, tribal members can travel to medical appointments and court hearings. Those who travel to Yankton for grocery shopping are asked to go alone.
Residents can pick up medication from the Santee Health Center as long as they first call the facility, the task force said.
The Santee Health Center is offering testing for both the coronavirus and for antibodies, Tuttle said. Currently, COVID-19 testing has been backed up, with priority testing for those who have had close contact to persons testing positive for the virus.
Santee community members who are health care providers outside of the village will be allowed to provide those services. However, they should be tested at their earliest convenience.
Businesses must follow the task force mandates with masks, and patrons will continue to have the option. If this is not followed, employees will be asked to leave until a point in time they will follow directives.
In addition, funerals will go back to the limited restrictions of family only with all precautions in place. Masks will be mandated at funerals until further notice.
In other action Tuesday, the Santee grocery store and gas stations were closed for four hours to deep clean and were scheduled to reopen with precautions. Ohiya Casino, located on Highway 12, was requested to shut down for a minimum for four hours and reopen with more regulations.
The Santee nutrition program will close for deep cleaning but will work to provide meals if authorized. The Santee housing program will handle limited work orders considered emergencies.
As part of traditional medicine, the tribe will deliver sage door-to-door this week for smudge and for making hot sage tea.
The tribal leadership and task force members are taking steps based on science, even if the actions are unpopular, Tuttle said.
“When it comes to politics, we don’t care,” he said. “What we’re doing is based on the safety, health and welfare of our people living within (our borders) and around who come to visit us.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.