WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
9:30 a.m. — Wednesdays on the Water. Adult only (18 and up) watercraft. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Chief White Crane.
FRIDAY JUNE 11
• 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. — Watercraft. Ages 8 and up. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Chief White Crane.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — Animal Olympics for Active Kids. Chief White Crane.
• 8:45 p.m. — Educational Movie. Chief White Crane.
SATURDAY JUNE 12
(Get Out And Play Day)
• 10 a.m.-noon — Get Out and Play Sports and Games. Equipment Provided. Pierson Ranch.
• 1:30-3 p.m. — Sports Craft & Scavenger Hunt. Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 7-8 p.m. — Evening Fitness Hike. Gavins Point Nature Trail (1.2 Miles).
Sunday June 13
• 10:30 a.m. — Non-Denominational Church Service. Pierson Ranch Amphitheater.
———
Other upcoming events.:
Wednesday June 16
• Wednesdays on the Water — Adult only (18 and up) watercraft. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. At Chief White Crane.
Sunday June 20
• Fathers Day! FREE Park Entrance. — There will be fishing from 9-11 a.m. Bait and poles provided along with fun activities like Fathers Day card making.
For additional family fun, there is a 7-mile Biking & Hiking rail, a 1.2-mile Hiking Nature Trail, and a 4.1-mile Multi-Use Chalk Bluffs Trail, as well as three disc golf courses. Various equipment is available for checkout at the Welcome Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.