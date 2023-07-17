California Restricts State-Funded Travel To Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — California plans to restrict state-funded travel to Nebraska later this year, adding the Cornhusker State to a list that includes more than half of the country.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday that Nebraska will be the 26th state to join the travel restrictions, citing Legislative Bill 574, which restricts gender-affirming care for minors. Gov. Jim Pillen signed the bill into law on May 22.

