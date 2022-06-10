At its meeting Monday, the Yankton School Board is expected to hear a report on various summer construction and improvement projects occurring in the school district.
Also Monday, the school board will hear an end-of-the-year wrap-up and review YSD’s Summer Learning Idea document.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m in the Yankton School District Administration Building located, 2410 West City Limits Rd. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click “School Board” and then click “Live Stream School Board.”
