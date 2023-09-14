The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company is currently seeking individuals interested in volunteering at the Dakota Theatre. There are a variety of volunteers opportunities available, whether you are interested in assisting with productions, behind-the-scenes planning, or working in the front of the house during events.
Volunteers are still needed for the upcoming Philip Daniel concert on Saturday, Sept. 23. The concert begins at 7 p.m., with volunteers arriving at 6 p.m. Sign up to volunteer at https://lctcyankton.ivolunteer.com/PhilipDanielLive.
