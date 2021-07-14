Cody Mangold of the Yankton County Veterans Service Office invites area military veterans to come together for coffee, doughnuts and conversation on Tuesday, July 20, from 9 a.m.-noon at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 791, 209 Cedar St., in Yankton.
Mangold planned this Coffee with Vets event to provide a place where former comrades can gather, visit and know they are appreciated. He also wants to let Yankton County veterans know about assistance he can provide with filing claims for benefits available to them.
“It’s just another way we can let the veterans in our community know they are appreciated and we are here to help,” Mangold said. “My office can assist veterans and their dependents with claims and also in obtaining the important documentation they need to apply for benefits.”
Mangold’s office is located on the second floor of the Yankton County Government Center at 321 West Third St. His office phone number is (605) 260-4420.
