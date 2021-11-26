WAGNER — The Wagner High School principal and his wife have resigned from the school district after allegations that the principal had made racist comments at a country club last summer.
According to the Mitchell Republic website, Neil Goter, who served as Wagner High School principal and activities director, and his wife, Cindy, who was a teacher in fourth grade, both tendered their resignations, where were approved at a special school board meeting on Nov. 15.
A Facebook post last July alleged that Goter made the comment at the Fort Randall Country Club in Pickstown to a Native American woman on July 15. She claimed she overheard Goter tell a group of his friends that her “face is so red that (she) must be Native American.”
The woman who posted the allegation said that Goter later attempted to apologize for the remark.
The woman said she registered a complaint with the Wagner school board, which she said took only “administrative action.” She did not elaborate what that involved, but she vowed to take up a petition to demand further action.
The Republic reported that, according to 2020 data from the South Dakota Department of Education, Wagner High School has an enrollment of 199 students, with 100 of them Native American.
