PIERRE — The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce Executives organization will hold their inaugural fall conference 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Arrowwood Resort at Cedar Shore in Oacoma.
The mission of this organization is to promote the education and professional development of its members and to serve as a forum for discussion and collaboration on issues impacting local chambers of commerce and communities throughout the state.
The agenda includes presentations addressing Nonprofit Leadership and Engaging Your Board, led by Emma DeVos, Innovative NonProfit; and Community Childcare, presented by Kayla Klein, Early Learner South Dakota. A series of roundtables discussing non-dues income, selling chamber memberships and a continued discussion of childcare issues are planned for the afternoon.
Full details and registration are available at https:/bit.ly/3P6Afhf (or sdchamber.biz). For more information, contact Mary Anne Boyd, S.D. Chamber of Commerce & Industry, at maryanneb@sdchamber.biz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.