Great American Cleanup Slated For Saturday

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers will be working to “Keep Yankton Beautiful” this Saturday during the 2020 Great American Cleanup (GAC).
The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the picnic shelter in Yankton’s Memorial Park. There will be a safety briefing, and coffee and doughnuts to help volunteers get started. Volunteers will be given gloves and bags.
Each group of volunteers will be assigned a route in Yankton to scour for litter.
“We usually do a litter index (ahead of time),” Executive Director of Keep Yankton Beautiful (KYB) Sarah Gehm told the Press & Dakotan. “Some of our board members drive around a little bit and scope out which areas of town need a little bit more attention than others”
In addition to providing cleanup tools, event sponsor Keep Yankton Beautiful will collect litter from volunteers.
The event should be finished by noon.
“We’ll have a couple of board members driving around in their pickup trucks picking up the trash that you have collected, so you don’t have to,” Gehm said.
Originally postponed in the spring because of the arrival of the novel coronavirus in the area, this year’s GAC has been slightly reformatted to provide a safer experience for all participants.
“This year, we’ll be encouraging mask wearing,” Gehm said. “We’re encouraging smaller groups than people have had in previous years (less than 15 individuals) and we’ll be asking people to socially distance as we have our safety briefing at the park.”
Due to the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, Gehm encourages residents to make the best decision for their health — even if that means they don’t participate in Saturday’s event.
“If some people don’t feel like it’s the best decision for them to come to our event on Saturday, we absolutely understand,” she said. “We also encourage people to walk in their own neighborhood to just get out. If you’re a business owner, maybe take the time to get out there and beautify your own front yard.”
Until Oct. 18, KYB will also help groups plan their own cleanup, providing gloves and bags, as well as arranging for disposal.
“We’re just really excited to be able to do this,” Gehm said. “It’s an important thing, I think, to keep our community looking its best, and it’s a great way to rally the whole community together for a great cause.”
Also, the weather seems to be cooperating with the event, which it rarely does in April.
“We are going to have beautiful weather, something we are really looking forward to,” Gehm said. “It’s been pretty chilly on those early Saturday mornings in April, but this Saturday is looking absolutely gorgeous.”
For more information visit keepyanktonbeautiful.org .
