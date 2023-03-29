PIERRE — Everyone deserves to live a secure, productive and fulfilling life. For those with disabilities and their caregivers, that security, productivity and fulfillment come in the form of a COVID-19 vaccine.
People with disabilities rely on caregivers for their most fundamental needs. Travis Arneson, a self-advocate in Sioux Falls relies on his caregivers to get up, shower or eat. When COVID-19 emerged, he worried about catching the illness from one of them before vaccines arrived.
“In some instances, people with disabilities may have compromised immune systems. These individuals could end up being more susceptible to significant complications from this type of virus,” says Cole Uecker, executive director with Disability Rights South Dakota. “The COVID-19 vaccine would help to protect caregivers, and by extension, those they care for.”
The message to caregivers is a simple one: Trust the experts and get the shot. It could save your life or the life of someone you care about.
Visit consideravaccine.com to hear the personal decisions South Dakota caregivers made to get vaccinated and resources for needing a booster or scheduling your first dose.
For additional information, contact Uecker at 605-224-8294.
