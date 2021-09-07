Incidents
• A report was received at 2:14 p.m. Friday of a business burglary on Locust St.
• A report was received at 3:26 p.m. Friday of the theft of a vehicle on Fox Run Parkway.
• A report was received at 5:28 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 9:43 a.m. Saturday of theft on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 9:51 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on Park St.
• A report was received at 11:19 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:03 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Summit St.
• A report was received at 3:45 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 10:27 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 3:52 p.m. Monday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:59 p.m. Monday of the theft of a bike on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on W. 30th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:38 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Quest St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:32 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident off of Baycliffe Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:27 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Sunrise Dr.
