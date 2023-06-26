The Yankton Area Summer Band will hold its fifth concert of its six-concert series on Tuesday, June 27, at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheater. The conductor this evening will be Tessa Belgum, the middle school director for the Yankton school district.
Belgum has a number of band favorites programmed for an excellent evening including John Philip Sousa, toe-tapping jazz favorites and even a rouser from the “Chairman of the Board.”
One final concert remains with Todd Carr and the YASB providing pre-fireworks entertainment on July 4.
The Yankton Area Summer Band is sponsored by Yankton Area Arts and is supported by many local organizations.
Following the summer band series, Yankton Area Arts will continue to sponsor music on Tuesday nights with Mogen’s Heroes on July 11, Ted and Alice Miller on July 18, Jason Heron and his $11 Dollar Bills on July 25 and the Prairie Groove Band on Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.