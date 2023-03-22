LINCOLN, Neb. — Throughout March, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) observes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The purpose of this awareness month is to educate and encourage Nebraskans to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) the encouragement and opportunities they need to lead fulfilling and productive lives and achieve their full potential, goals, and dreams.
This month also allows Nebraskans to celebrate the achievements that have been made towards this goal. It is an opportunity to educate and remind communities of the need to ensure that people who experience IDD have the same opportunities to live, work, and enjoy life as those who do not need additional supports in this area.
“Over 5,000 Nebraska residents are supported through the DHHS Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD),” said Tony Green, the Director of DDD. “All Nebraskans deserve to live their best life and I urge all Nebraskans to join me in supporting and encouraging individuals with IDD to live full lives, achieve their goals and dreams, and be active members in their community.”
Here are some ways to celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month:
Wear Orange. Orange is the official color of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The color symbolizes energy and positivity. Encourage your friends, families, and coworkers to wear orange to show your support and spread awareness.
Share images, videos, and stories on social media. Social media is a great way to connect with your community and raise awareness about IDD. By highlighting stories, sharing artwork created by individuals with IDD, promoting resources in the community, and using #DDAM2023 or #DDAwareness2023, you can help amplify the voices of individuals with disabilities and build awareness.
Seek volunteer opportunities at local organizations in your community. Seeking opportunities to volunteer in your community is one of the best ways to show your support and help build awareness. Many local organizations have different volunteer opportunities available that provide an opportunity to support and advocate for a welcoming community.
DHHS and DDD are proud to recognize Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and continue the work of ensuring individuals with IDD are leading fulfilling and productive lives and achieving their full potential, goals and dreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.