LINCOLN, Neb. — Throughout March, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) observes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The purpose of this awareness month is to educate and encourage Nebraskans to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) the encouragement and opportunities they need to lead fulfilling and productive lives and achieve their full potential, goals, and dreams.

This month also allows Nebraskans to celebrate the achievements that have been made towards this goal. It is an opportunity to educate and remind communities of the need to ensure that people who experience IDD have the same opportunities to live, work, and enjoy life as those who do not need additional supports in this area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.