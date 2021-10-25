CASES DISPOSED: OCT. 9-15, 2021
Michael Patrick Jones, 510 Douglas Ave. # 1, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Seat belt violation: $25.
Cynthia Barbachano, 1210 Broadway Ave. # 24, Yankton; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft second degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Tampering with vehicle – intend to damage/inconvenience; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Disorderly conduct; Recharged by complaint; Possession of alcohol by minor; Recharged by complaint; Petty theft second degree — $400 or less; Recharged by complaint; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Recharged by information; Tampering with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information.
Benjamin Kenny, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Melinda Schweitzberger, Moville, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
James Mark White II, 307 Locust St., Yankton; Disturbing the peace; $126.50; Exhibition driving; Recharged by complaint.
Yingchun Jiang, Omaha, Neb.; Over limit/unlawful possession of game fish; $83.50.
Jacob Desmet, Freeman; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Ashley Ann Decker, Centerville; Speeding in park; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christian Garcia, 304 W. Third St. #2, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Ronald Joseph Cap, 901 Pearl St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ryan Michael Heine, 4200 Alphonse Road, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tyler James Almond, 2400 Douglas Ave. Lot 24, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Melanie Johnson, Gretna, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kaye Vculek, 117½ W. Third St. Apt. 2, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50
Margaret Johnston, 2200 Green St. Apt. 1, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Whitney Sawyer, 1920 Locust St. #208, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Hannah Elizabeth Nelin, Vermillion; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Cynthia Barbachano, 1210 Broadway Ave. #24, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Recharged by complaint; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Damien Muth, 903 W. 12th St., Yankton; Failure to yield from private driveway/alley; $126.50.
Bethany Jensen, 1111 E. 13th St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Duane Gerard Schurman, 113 Cedar St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
