VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) will present a week-long “Celebration of Shakespeare” in Vermillion June 11-18.
Special guest artist Devon Glover, “The Sonnet Man,” will perform June 15th in Vermillion’s Prentis Park. Glover is a Brooklyn-based rapper, teacher, poet, playwright and actor who produces hip-hop adaptations of Shakespeare’s sonnets for performance and workshops in schools and theaters worldwide.
The SDSF’s Acting Company will perform a devised production based on scenes from the Festival’s previous 11 seasons June 16-18, also in Prentis Park. In partnership with the National Music Museum, Paul Imholte will provide pre-show music on Friday, June 16, starting at 6:30 p.m. Both productions will also be streamed for free online June 29-July 2; check www.sdshakespearefestival.org for complete details. All SDSF events are free and open to the public.
New this year are events leading up to the in-park performances:
• “Bark with the Bar”d 5K, Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m.: A pet-friendly walk/run starting and ending at the Prentis Park Band Shell
• A screening of the film “Shakespeare in Love,” Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m., Coyote Twin Theater
• Shakespeare Trivia, Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m., Dakota Brick House
• Adult Shakespeare Improv, Wednesday, June 14, at 8 p.m., Varsity Pub
Interim Artistic Director Rebecca Bailey is thrilled to enter her new role with the SDSF.
“This company, its people, and the community have been such a part of my development as an artist,” she said. “As the summer starts, we are certain to have new opportunities and pieces to the festival along with some familiar scenes. Our Celebration production is an homage to the work the SDSF has done over the past years. As I transition into this new role, I want to remember the wonderful productions we have done and look forward to entertaining new audiences in the years to come. This performance is full of some of our favorite scenes from each of our ten past shows. The four actors will take you with them through the ups and downs of some of Shakespeare’s most famous moments – each of them a story to remember! The events for our festival week remain centered on bringing all of our community together and remembering what it is to pause and connect, sharing the moments and emotions that make us human.”
Christa Cornay will arrive back in South Dakota from her current home in New York City. As an alum of The University of South Dakota, she has watched the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival for a number of years. In New York she is a frequent vocalist at 54 Below and recently participated in a 10th Anniversary concert of “35 Millimeter: A Musical Exhibition” directed by composer Ryan Scott Oliver.
“I am ecstatic to be joining the crew to celebrate 10 years of Shakespeare in South Dakota,” Cornay said. “It is such a privilege to share this art with Vermillion’s incredible community. It’s been six years since I’ve performed in Vermillion, and it’s the greatest joy to be returning for such a special production.”
Lacye Day is making her debut at the SDSF as several ladies from a few of Shakespeare’s best, and she is excited about the opportunity.
“The audience will see a range of stories. I am thrilled to have the unique opportunity to explore the similarities and differences between each of the characters I get to portray,” she said. “It will be an interesting journey to find how each of our characters relates to each other. Hopefully, you will be able to find a character that you can relate to!”
