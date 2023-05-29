Shakespeare Festival

Shakespeare Festival

VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) will present a week-long “Celebration of Shakespeare” in Vermillion June 11-18.

Special guest artist Devon Glover, “The Sonnet Man,” will perform June 15th in Vermillion’s Prentis Park. Glover is a Brooklyn-based rapper, teacher, poet, playwright and actor who produces hip-hop adaptations of Shakespeare’s sonnets for performance and workshops in schools and theaters worldwide.

