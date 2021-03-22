Suspect In Sexual Assault Wins Delay In Hearing

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A South Sioux City, Nebraska, man has won a delayed hearing on two charges of sexually assaulting a child during an alleged Lake Yankton incident last summer.
Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, now age 60, could receive life imprisonment on each of the child sexual assault charges. He allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a (then) 15-year-old girl at a Lake Yankton beach and provided her with alcohol, according to court records.
Coronado Ortiz was scheduled for a hearing Monday in Cedar County District Court. However, defense attorney Nikki Brandt sought and received a continuance because of the ongoing discovery process for interviewing witnesses.
The next hearing has been set for May 3 at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington. The court has scheduled a five-day trial beginning May 17.
The first sexual assault charge alleges digital penetration, while the second charge alleges penile penetration.
Both charges allege the defendant, being at least 25 years of age or older, subjected another person at least 12 years of age but less than 16 years of age, to sexual assault. In both cases, the alleged victim is listed with the same initials and the same birth month and year.
Coronado Ortiz also faces charges of felony child abuse, public indecency and procuring alcohol to or for a minor. He has pleaded “not guilty” to all of the charges.
The incident allegedly occurred June 16 at a Lake Yankton beach. The site is located in Cedar County, Nebraska, so the case has been handled by Cedar County and State of Nebraska authorities.
The trial was originally scheduled for February, but the proceedings have taken more time than expected.
District Judge Bryan Meismer granted the recent continuance. No objections came from either Nebraska Assistant Attorney General William Tangemann or Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney, who are prosecuting the case.
The judge has also approved the defense’s intention to question witnesses under oath concerning to the alleged incident, according to court papers.
The defense requested it be allowed to depose three parties: M.L., the alleged victim of the charged offenses; and Wendy Gerneaux and Tamara Small, who were witnesses and the reporting parties of the alleged incident.
The defense intends to ask M.L. for the details of her allegations against the defendant. In addition, the defense intends to ask Gerneaux and Small for details of the incident they reported to authorities.
In support of the motion, Coronado Ortiz states the testimony of the witnesses:
• may be material or relevant to the issue to be determined at the trial for the offense; or
• may be of assistance to the parties in the preparation of their respective cases.
In other court records, Coronado Ortiz waived his right to have a trial in this matter within 180 days from the date of indictment, information or complaint. He acknowledged the waiver was interpreted to him in Spanish and that he understood its contests.
An interpreter has assisted the defendant during the court proceedings.
The prosecution did not object to the filings for a waiver of a speedy trial, the defense motion for continuance of the trial (it was scheduled for earlier this year), motion for leave to take depositions and the defense motion for depositions.
Matney filed the complaint consisting of two felony and two misdemeanor charges.
A woman called the 911 dispatch around 6:20 p.m. June 16 concerning the alleged incident at the Gavins Point Project’s Lake Yankton swimming beach. Cedar County authorities responded to the call.
After investigating, law enforcement officials arrested Coronado Ortiz and transported him to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
Coronado Ortiz faces the following penalties on each charge:
• First-degree sexual assault of a child in the first degree, a Class 1B felony, each count carries a penalty of 20 years to life imprisonment;
• Felony child abuse, a Class IIIA felony, a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine;
• Public indecency, a Class II misdemeanor, a maximum penalty of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine;
• Procuring alcoholic liquor to or for a minor, a Class I misdemeanor, with a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
He remains in the Cedar County Jail at Hartington.
