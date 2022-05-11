Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpassed the 1,000-case mark for the first time since late March, according to Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
There were 1,054 active cases reported, a 38% increase over last week. It was the highest mark since 2,426 active cases were posted on March 23, which was the first day the DOH switched from a daily to a weekly report.
There were 453 new infections reported Wednesday, with the seven-day test-positivity rate climbing to 9.9% (+2.5%).
Two new COVID-related deaths were posted. The state pandemic toll rose to 2,917; neither of the new deaths was reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County saw 13 new cases, its biggest rise since Feb. 9, when reporting was still posted daily. No new recoveries were reported. Active cases climbed to 24, up from 11 last week. The county’s community spread level was raised from moderate to substantial.
Other statistics for Wednesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 33 (+8); new hospitalizations 17;
• New Area Hospitalizations (1) — Charles Mix County, +1;
• New Area S.D. Cases (+33/net) — Bon Homme County, -1; Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +4; Turner County, +2; Union County, +14; Yankton County, +13;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (62) — Bon Homme County 1 (0 change from last week); Charles Mix County, 9 (-3); Clay County, 5 (+4); Douglas County, 1 (-2); Hutchinson County, 0 (0 change); Turner County, 4 (+1); Union County, 18 (+7); Yankton County, 24 (+13);
• Area Community Spread — Low: Douglas and Hutchinson counties; Moderate: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay and Turner counties; Substantial: Yankton County; High: Union County.
