Yankton High School will host its annual “Evening of the Arts” event Monday, Feb. 7, at YHS.
The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a display of student artwork in the school hallways.
The Fine Arts Hall of Fame induction is set for 5:30 p.m. in the YHS Commons. Inductees include Jennifer White (YHS Class of 1999), Thomas L. Gullikson (YHS Class of 1984) and Kelly Hertz (contributor).
The Yankton High School one-act play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” will be performed in the YHS theatre at 7 p.m., followed by the YHS choirs (7:45 p.m.), orchestra (8:15 p.m.) and jazz band (8:45 p.m.) concerts.
Admission is free to the Hall of Fame induction, but there will be an admission charged for the play and concerts. YSD Activity passes will be accepted.
