Youngsters ages 6-17, now is the time to get out your artist supplies and give free rein to your imagination to create a poster for the South Dakota Aviation Art Contest 2021. Combine the flights of the past with the dreams of the future with this year’s theme “A Friendly World with Air Sports.”
Working together, a group of aviation enthusiasts can accomplish what one person alone never could. The friendships created in this process are one of the things that keep people coming back to air sports again and again. The friends that meet to hang glide share laughs on cliff sides around the world. Hot air balloonists enjoy meals with the crew of the chase vehicle after a flight across the countryside. Air shows, of course, offer it all. Everyone is invited to share in the joy that sport aviation produces. Pilots love talking about their planes, ground crews share the work required to keep everything safe and in top shape. The chance to take a ride is irresistible to some, while others enjoy eating tasty food and watching the show overhead. A single parachutist in the sky can hold the attention of hundreds of people below. When the day’s adventure is over, both participants and spectators leave with new friends, as well as stories to share among themselves and others.
Air sports brings people together and creates friendships that connect people from all over the world and of all ages — whether it’s flying an airplane, hang glider, hot air balloon, glider or an air show. The world is friendlier when participants and spectators meet and share their love of sport aviation. Create a poster that combines the flights of the past with the dreams of the future in this year’s “A Friendlier World with Air Sports” art contest.
The South Dakota Office of Air, Rail & Transit and the South Dakota Pilots Association (SDPA) give winners either art supplies, or aviation-related items such as model rockets or model airplanes (LEGO kits that can be made into airplanes for the younger kids). The top three winners in each of three age categories will be published in the SDPA newsletter and SDPA website and presented on the S.D. Office of Air, Rail & Transit website. The top three entries in each age group from South Dakota will be forwarded to the National Contest, to participate in the national competition. Contest details can be found at https://sdpilots.com/art_contest.php
For further details and/or an entry brochure contact Jennifer Boehm at the S.D. Office of Air, Rail & Transit, Pierre, SD (phone 605-773-4430 or email jennifer.boehm@state.sd.us). All entries must be postmarked no later than Jan. 19, 2021.
