PARKER — One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning north of Parker.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2018 Ford F350 Super Duty pickup was northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when it moved to the southbound lane to avoid a collision with a southbound 2006 Honda Civic which had been in the wrong lane at approximately 11:25 a.m. Saturday. The Honda Civic moved back into the southbound lane where the two vehicles collided.
The 25-year-old male driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt use is under investigation.
All three occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts and sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries. All three were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Names of those involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
