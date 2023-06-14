Sadie Lamers’s dream came true courtesy of the Make-A-Wish program.
In December 2021, Sadie and other family members had COVID. Over the next two months, Sadie didn’t recover, suffering from fevers, malaise, lethargy and extreme, unexplained pain. She was taken to the doctor multiple times without definitive conclusions. Blood work showed something going on, but the problem couldn’t be identified. She was admitted to Sanford Children’s Hospital when her symptoms grew worse.
“We thank Dr. Dawn Larson’s wisdom and the YMC lab for sending us there. Within two days at Sanford, they had a preliminary diagnosis, confirmed by a bone marrow biopsy, of B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” said Natalie Lamers, Sadie’s mother. “Josh and I firmly believed and clung to our faith that God is a healer and that we can trust Him, no matter what we face in this life, whether He would heal her or not.”
Sadie spent nine days in the hospital, having surgery for a port-a-cath placement. She started chemotherapy and was able to have all her treatments as an outpatient.
“She’s had a few emergency visits due to a slight fever, but it’s been amazing to see how well she’s tolerated the treatments,” Natalie said. “With the help of amazing staff, Ana Schurman and Mallory Bochman, Sadie worked through struggles with her illness. There have been hard days, with tears, uncertainty and frustration, but our families and community have felt so loved and cared for. Our church family (River City Assembly) has been an incredible support, but even strangers, friends of friends, have reached out and sent cards and gifts. It’s been a truly humbling and overwhelming season.”
Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana gave Sadie and the Lamers family a Disney World adventure. They enjoyed Disney rides, meeting princesses, a day at the beach, and Sadie’s big wish — the American Girl Doll store.
“It’s hard to describe some experiences in life. Our time in Florida was unforgettable,” Natalie said. “Sadie and our whole family were incredibly blessed by Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana and their amazing donors. We were able to spend a whole week together in beautiful Florida. Thanks to Make-A-Wish and Give Kids the World, we got to spend two fun-filled days at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
“And, oh my, did they ever spoil our girls! Shopping spree, crafts, lunch, an entire cake, and the doll salon. It’s a 9-year-old little girl’s dream.”
A good friend and Florida resident, Melissa Robinson, accompanied the family on the trip and “was a great help with the girls and navigating Florida,” Natalie added.
Sadie has been in remission since March 2022. She’ll continue treatment until April 2024 but has returned close to a normal lifestyle. She went to Beadle School the entire year.
“She can run around and be a normal kid,” says her parents.
Josh added, “We are so thankful for so many people blessing us and walking with us through this chapter of our life. Although Sadie has done so well through this process, there have been some tough days. Seeing your child in pain, knowing there was nothing you physically could do to help, was the most difficult. But we knew who could, our loving God and Savior Jesus Christ. Walking through this together as a family has been difficult and, at times, amazing.
“For lack of better words, we have been able to put our money where our mouth is regarding our faith. Some of our most amazing times were praying individually with each child and as a family. This includes the first thing we did after hearing the diagnosis from the oncologist and her leaving the room. Natalie and I turned to each other, hugged each other tightly, played worship music on our phone and praised and thanked God. … We know that God is good and He is in control.
“We’ve also been blessed to share the love and hope of Christ with so many throughout this process. And we are so excited to see how God will use this in each of our children’s lives. God did not cause this to happen, but he has and will continue to create beauty from ashes.”
Natalie echoed the sentiment.
“God continues to show His faithfulness to us. And that’s not measured in stuff or pleasures in this life, but in His love and grace that we walk in each day. Thank you, Jesus,” she said.
The joy and satisfaction are the goal of the Make-A-Wish program, said Melissa Jenkins, Wish Coordinator.
“Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes to children like Sadie with critical illnesses,” Jenkins said. “Our goal is always to get to know each child and discover with them what is their heartfelt wish. … We know that a wish is something that can bring hope and joy into the lives of wish kids and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers and community partners to help us make wishes come true.”
To learn how to become involved in Make a Wish, go to wish.org/sdmt.
