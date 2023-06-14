Local Girl’s Dream Comes True Through Make-A-Wis
Buy Now

The Lamers family, pictured from left: Natalie, Ella, Sadie, Emery, Josh and Rory. Sadie Lamers recently got to take a trip with her family to Disney World as part of the Make-A-Wish program.

 Courtesy Photo

Sadie Lamers’s dream came true courtesy of the Make-A-Wish program.

In December 2021, Sadie and other family members had COVID. Over the next two months, Sadie didn’t recover, suffering from fevers, malaise, lethargy and extreme, unexplained pain. She was taken to the doctor multiple times without definitive conclusions. Blood work showed something going on, but the problem couldn’t be identified. She was admitted to Sanford Children’s Hospital when her symptoms grew worse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.