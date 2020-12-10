• William Morris, 29, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for identity theft, first-degree petty theft and forgery.
• Theodis Smith III, 29, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault (domestic).
• Tyler Mutchler, 33, Yankton, was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
• Christopher Johnson, 43, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence, careless driving and maintenance of financial responsibility.
