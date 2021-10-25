The Friends of the Yankton Community Library invite the public to “Meet the Authors” at the library on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2-4 p.m. Area authors will showcase their published works and have them available for purchase. Refreshments will be provided for all attending.
Any area authors who have not already registered for the event may send an e-mail to yanktoncommunitylibraryfriends@gmail.com to find details and register. Registration by Oct. 31 is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.