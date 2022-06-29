Clay County posted its first COVID-19 death in nearly four months, according to Wednesday’s weekly update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, both new and active cases across the state climbed, while current hospitalizations dropped by 18%.
The Clay County death, which was one of two reported statewide by the DOH this week, was the county’s first fatality since March 2 and its 22nd COVID-related death overall.
South Dakota’s pandemic death toll rose to 2,938.
The DOH reported 1,254 new COVID infections this week, the highest increase since Feb. 1, when reporting was done on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, active cases climbed to 3,101, the first time it’s been above 3,000 since March 11.
Current hospitalizations in the state fell by 12 to 53. There were 44 new hospitalizations posted, with the pandemic total of reported hospitalizations in South Dakota since March 2020 surpassing 11,000 (11,029).
Yankton County posted 54 new infections, the biggest increase since Feb. 7, which was a daily report. There were 13 new recoveries reported, with active cases climbing by nearly 72% to 98. The county also saw four new hospitalizations related to COVID. The DOH portal on Wednesday showed two COVID cases at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, both of which were in intensive care. There was one hospitalized case at the South Dakota Human Services Center. Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website reported one COVID case (staff) at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp. The South Dakota Department of Corrections no longer provides COVID updates on its state facilities.
Also, the DOH reported that the number of eligible South Dakotans (ages 5 and older) who have received at least one vaccination had risen to 74%, with 60% having completed the primary series and 33% of those eligible (ages 12 and older) having received at least one booster dose.
Other DOH statistics for Wednesday included:
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations (8/+3 from last week) — Charles Mix County, +3; Clay County, +1; Yankton County, +4;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 24.2% (+4.5%); New Tests: 8,029 (+883 from last week);
• New Area S.D. Cases (126/+59) — Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix County, +12; Clay County, +16; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +9; Turner County, +20; Union County, +8; Yankton County, +54;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (252/+71) — Bon Homme County, 15 (+2); Charles Mix County, 19 (+6); Clay County, 38 (+6); Douglas County, 11 (+4); Hutchinson County, 25 (-3); Turner County, 32 (+16); Union County, 14 (0 change); Yankton County, 98 (+41);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — All eight South Dakota counties in the Yankton area were listed at high community spread for the first time since late winter. Statewide, 54 of the state’s 66 counties rated at high community spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.