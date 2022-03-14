Yankton’s Zoe Care Celebrates New Ultrasound Equipment

If seeing is believing, Zoe Care’s new ultrasound machine will help Yankton area women experiencing unplanned pregnancies see their unborn children and believe in themselves as mothers.
Yankton’s Zoe Care, a pregnancy center, aims to give women and families a choice when it comes to keeping the child in cases of unplanned pregnancy by providing free services to help them through the challenging task of being a parent. Services including pregnancy testing, peer counseling, pregnancy and parenting life-skills education and breastfeeding support.
In 2021, the group began offering limited obstetric ultrasound services using a 1999 model ultrasound inherited from Planning Life, a pregnancy center in Sioux Falls.
The ultrasound is important in that moment when a mother is deciding whether or not to choose to have the baby, Rachel Jones, founder and executive director of Zoe Care, told the Press and Dakotan later in a phone call.
Responding to the need for a modern ultrasound machine, Yankton’s Knights of Columbus (KOC) chapter began a fundraiser last fall, to purchase the pregnancy center a new device — and reached its goal within one month, she said.
Saturday, their efforts were celebrated when local and state representatives from the Knights of Columbus were at Zoe Care to present checks totaling approximately $52,140. Yankton’s KOC presented a check for $34,140, and state representatives of the Knights offered a check for $18,000 as part of a matching program that can pay half the cost of the new ultrasound for a diocese-certified pregnancy center.
Delivery of the new ultrasound is expected sometime in April.
“We have fought for life, and we have succeeded in our endeavor to bring this to fruition today,” said MC Thad Liebig of the Knights of Columbus. “We’re here to celebrate something extreme, something monumental, something wonderful.”
The new machine, a Phillips Clear Vue 850 ultrasound machine, will provide much clearer images, including the capability to show a 3-D view of an eight- or nine-week old baby, Jones said.
The balance of the money is not earmarked for any particular use and will likely go to pay for marketing for the organization and possibly a nurse. The group’s trained nurses are under Zoe Care’s Medical Director, Dr. Yvonne Seger-Oppold, who was not at Saturday’s event.
While thanking the donors at Saturday’s event, Jones shared some statistics about pregnancy in the Yankton community and the women served by Zoe Care.
“More than 40% of babies born in Yankton County are born to single parents, so we’re looking at almost half of the children being born in our community being born to a single mom,” she said. “The same is true for our kindergarten class. About 50% of the kindergarten attendance belongs to a single-parent home.”
That reveals a marriage and family problem in the community as well as a life problem, Jones said, as well as numerous single mothers in need of love, support and the services.
Nationally, about 60% of women who receive an abortion already have children, she added.
“(Some) say, ‘You’ve been knocked up,’ or ‘You’ve got an illegitimate child.’ There is so much shame on their mothering and on their parenthood,” Jones said, “We say, ‘You know what? Your child is not illegitimate. It is a son or daughter of the living God. Your child is fearfully and wonderfully made with a plan and a purpose.’”
The mothers are, too, she said.
“As these women start to shift their identity and how they see their child, their whole life and their motherhood shifts as well,” Jones said.
Also present Saturday was the Very Rev. Scott Traynor, the former pastor at Yankton’s St. Benedict Parish, who helped Zoe Care receive certification from the Diocese of Sioux Falls, qualifying it for a matching grant.
Fr. Traynor gave a blessing, and also said a few words about his own background.
“I was born to an unwed college student in Minnesota,” Traynor told the group. “Before Roe v. Wade, it was a state-by-state thing, and abortion was legal in Minnesota.”
Traynor said he never met his birth mother but was put up for adoption and raised from birth by his adoptive parents.
“My whole life, I’ve had a great gratitude to my birth mom,” he said. “As I’ve gotten older, that gratitude has deepened and broadened, recognizing what that would be like.”
Having spent a great deal of his priesthood serving college campus communities, Traynor said he has seen firsthand the uncertainty, stress and fear that can accompany an unexpected pregnancy.
“(I realized), there must have been amazing people in my birth mom’s life that rallied around her to help her make a generous choice for life,” he said to the attendees. “I am very grateful to those people, and I see all of those people in front of me today.”
For more information, visit www.zoecarepregnancy.org
