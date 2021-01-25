100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 26, 1921
• Yankton’s newest and largest theater, “The Hess,” containing the largest stage in South Dakota, will be formally opened next Friday evening at 7:30 o’clock, January 28, with a special eight-reel film drama, a Fatty Arbuckle two-reel comedy, and a special terpsichorean act featuring Helen Marie Stewart, the 10-year-old Chicago maid who has won much fame with her aesthetic dancing.
• Herman Schanche, pioneer farmer, will retire from active farming following his closing out sale Friday. His son, Clarence, with his bride, will continue to reside on the old home place. Mr. Schanche purchased it in 1881 and has lived there a large part of the time since.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 26, 1946
• In the belief that community self-help, properly organized and financed, offers the best promise for Yankton’s development industrially in the post-war years, preliminary steps were taken at a meeting of local business men last night looking toward the formation of an organization dedicated to that objective. Suggested name for the organization would be Yankton Industries, Incorporated.
• George E. Bussey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Bussey, has received an appointment to West Point Military Academy. He has just been transferred to Amherst college at Boston, Mass., for prep school training before reporting at West Point. George graduated from Yankton high school in 1944, on the honor roll, at the age of 16.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 26, 1971
• Mary Lemon and Vikki Biesman are two Yankton High School seniors who are planning a week-long seminar trip to Washington, D.C. The two girls will undertake 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. days from Feb. 27 through March 6 as part of the Presidential Classroom for Young Americans.
• A group of downtown people protesting enforcement of the downtown parking regulation which requires that vehicles be off the streets between 2 and 7 a.m. to permit snow removal and street cleaning presented a petition signed by 76 people to the City Commission Monday evening.
25 Years Ago
Friday, January 26, 1996
• Angus Brown, a South African hunting guide, will be visiting Dakota Archery and Outdoor Sports to offer hunting stories from around the globe. The weather and lack of variety in South Dakotan game was somewhat disappointing to Brown, who has is used to warmer weather and game from warthogs to antelope. He is also offering a safari hunting expedition to local hunters.
• The Lewis and Clark La Leche League will meet at 2 p.m. next Wednesday in Hartington Nebraska. The discussion for the first winter meeting will focus on “Advantages of Breastfeeding to Family and Society.”
