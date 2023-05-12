April City Revenue Rebounds From Lower March Numbers
P&D file Photo

After a small March slump, City of Yankton revenues were up again in April, though it is still too early to predict what summer will bring.

This week, Yankton released its tax revenue numbers for April. Sales tax numbers are up over this time last year, but any obvious trend for the current year has yet to emerge.

