April City Revenue Rebounds From Lower March Numbers

After a small March slump, City of Yankton revenues were up again in April, though it is still too early to predict what summer will bring.
This week, Yankton released its tax revenue numbers for April. Sales tax numbers are up over this time last year, but any obvious trend for the current year has yet to emerge.
Total sales tax due for first penny, second penny and BBB (Bed, Booze and Board) for April was $4,183,359, up 9.56% over April of 2022. Specifically, 1st penny and 2nd penny tax revenue due for April is $6,029,682, while BBB taxes due were $60,297. Both showed an increase over the last year of 9.74% and 6.51% respectively.
Overall revenue for Yankton is up 5.86% over last year.
“We still have the question of, ‘What’s inflation and what’s true growth?’ But I think we can be positive that these numbers are strong and they’re in the black,” Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan. “As we head into our budget season for the following year, it gives us a little more information on where we may sit as we enter into 2024.”
The City Commission’s first budget-related work session of the year is set for May 22, she said.
However, month-to-month percent differences are not following the usual trend for winter and spring, Leon noted.
“The traditional trend is that our winter months are low and then scale up in the spring and then higher returns to the summer for BBB,” she said. “That’s not what we’re seeing here.”
BBB percent differences have instead varied over the last quarter with January up 12.83%, February up 25.40% and March down 4.61%. Accumulated differences for BBB seem to show a reverse trend with February at 18.77% and March at 10.25%.
“It’s hard to forecast any trends when things are up and down like that,” Leon said. “So, we’ll probably be conservative in how we estimate revenue, even more so because it’s hard to identify a trend.”
It’s also difficult to gauge exactly where inflation is at this time, she said.
“We used to say, 3% growth rate is pretty good, but I think that’s a little low now given what’s going on in our economy (nationally),” Leon said. “I feel strong that we’re over 3% and we’re close to halfway through the year and on trend to be able to keep up with our current expenditures as we move forward.”
Larger summer expenditures typically include construction projects awarded for street improvements, she said.
Considering the uncertainty of the economy nationally, Yankton is doing well, Leon said.
“It’s important that people remember, if they can buy things here in town, that they do,” she said. “When you buy things in Yankton, you’re reinvesting in Yankton.”
April tax revenues for the Top Ten First Class Cities Plus Vermillion placed Sioux Falls in the lead with an 8.81% of total increase (including remote sales tax due) and Vermillion with the lowest at 6.97%. Yankton was ranked seventh at 7.59%.
