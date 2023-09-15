100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 16, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, September 16, 1948
• Under no circumstances are motor bikes to be operated on the sidewalks in the city of Yankton, Chief of Police Ed Sampson warned young bicycle riders today. There have been several complaints made to the police department of this practice, the chief of police said. According to city ordinances bicycles of any nature are not to be operated on sidewalks, but the police department has relaxed its policy by allowing youngsters to ride on sidewalks in residential sections. In any case, the pedestrian has the right of way, the chief of police reminded boys and girls.
• First Lt., Robert G. Burns, athletic director at Yankton High School, took over the command of Company “C,” 196th Infantry, Yankton’s national guard unit, at a meeting with a board of officers Wednesday night at the local armory.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, September 16, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 16, 1998
• Menno school district patrons resoundingly approved a $2.6 million bond issue Tuesday for a 21,000-square-foot addition and demolition of the 1925 building. Business Manager Dale Weiss said the measure passed 595-196 for a 76% rate surpassing the 60% majority required for passage. The election saw 791 of 1,325 registered voters head to the polls for a 60% turnout, which Weiss termed one of the best turnouts in school history.
• After operating a small business for nearly 25 years, Kathleen Piper, Yankton, is ready to share her expertise with small business owners in a six-state area. Piper, who along with her husband Jim has operated Pied Piper Flower Shop in Yankton since 1975, was appointed regional administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to serve in a totally new capacity,” Piper said.
