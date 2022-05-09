VERMILLION — Dr. Frank Leibfarth, keynote speaker at the 135th annual commencement exercises of the University of South Dakota Saturday, told the college graduates that their degrees from USD will give them a certain amount of privilege moving forward.
“That privilege is to have a career that is both personally fulfilling and makes a positive difference in the world around you,” he said.
Leibfarth, from Yankton, said he grew up in a household where neither of his parents had earned a four-year degree.
“My father, in particular, didn’t have the luxury of finding fulfillment in his work,” he said. “He woke at 4 a.m. every morning to drive a semi for 12 hours per day, but his tireless work in a job that he, frankly, hated, gave me the privilege to strive for something more — to get an education right here, to find something that I was passionate about and to now be in a position to make a positive impact in the world through science.”
Leibfarth, a Yankton native, graduated from USD with bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and physics and as the all-time leading scorer for the Coyotes football team. He joined the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill as an assistant professor of chemistry in 2016.
As assistant professor, Leibfarth leads a group of graduate students, postdocs and undergraduate students who strive to make an impact on sustainability through the pursuit of use-inspired basic research. The group has recently focused their efforts on developing technologies to better recycle post-consumer plastic waste and to remove toxic fluorinated chemicals from water.
Popular Science digital magazine included Leibfarth in an article on “The Brilliant 10: The Most Innovative Up-And-Coming Minds in Science” in the fall of 2021. This was after the magazine searched nationwide for early-career scientists and engineers developing ingenious approaches to problems across a range of disciplines. The Popular Science article highlighted Leibfarth’s work on creating a filter that can remove toxins from polluted waterways.
“There is no single path from your seat at graduation today to a future where you can make a difference,” Leibfarth told the soon-to-be graduates. He provided some advice, however, inspired by Roy Williams, one of the most successful basketball coaches of all time while at the University of North Carolina.
“This year, he told UNC graduates to be led by your dreams, not pushed by your problems and that stuck with me,” he said. “What does it look like, in your own life, to be led by your dreams? To me, this means that you have to be willing to take risks, to venture outside of your comfort zone and to embrace the successes, but more importantly, the inevitable failures that come with that risk taking.”
He learned that lesson viscerally in the DakotaDome, he said, while a kicker with the Coyotes football team.
“I sat on the sideline for the first two years and was in danger of being cut from the team, and frankly, I deserved it,’ Leibfarth said. “I was being pushed by my problems and that problem was a fear of failure.”
At the start of his third season on the team, he said he had to face his fear of potentially missing a game-winning field goal if he was ever going to have the opportunity to make one, he said.
“That year, I began to be led by my dreams and I certainly missed my fair share of kicks, but three years and two game-winning field goals later, I was willing to graduate as USD’s all-time leading scorer,” Leibfarth said.
He added that the lessons he learned on the football field carried into his scientific career.
“The first time I sought to do research outside of USD, I applied to 10 programs throughout the country and I got rejected by nine of them,” Leibfarth said. “The one opportunity I did get was very surprisingly at Columbia University, which was, by far, the most prestigious university I applied to.
“I let my dreams lead me and I went from this lovely little town of 10,000 people to a city of 10 million people in a very intimidating, Ivy League institution,” he said.
Leibfarth noticed, however, that the students at Columbia, who were paying much more for their degrees than USD students, were using the same textbook that he learned from on the Vermillion campus.
“That was the first time I realized that I had all the tools necessary, with the education that I got here, to compete at the highest levels of my discipline,” he said. “I want to assure you all that the degree you are getting from USD today has given you all the tools, knowledge and experiences to continue on your journey to the highest level of your careers.”
Leibfarth warned the students that allowing dreams to lead them is important, but will only get them “so far.
“The second piece of advice I have is to learn something really well,” he said. “In the competitive workforce with a generation of all of you that grew up with smartphones, knowledge that all of you can Google in 30 seconds is not valuable.”
The competitive advantage in today’s workforce is differentiated knowledge. That is knowledge that you create, or knowledge that only you have because of your unique experience, he said.
“If you do this right, the outcome can be life changing,” Leibfarth said. “Deep knowledge in a subject is a superpower and deep knowledge in a subject is how you disrupt the status quo.”
He spoke of his own eight-year experience after his undergraduate studies at USD in developing deep knowledge in polymer chemistry.
“That knowledge is now my superpower and I was able to deploy it when a representative from the state of North Carolina came to our faculty meeting in 2017,” Leibfarth said. “He told us of a group of chemicals, known as PFAS, that are present in the water of North Carolina.”
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals used in the production of Teflon and fire-fighting foams. They have alarming human health effects, including increased risks of thyroid disease and several types of cancers.
“They are also known as ‘forever chemicals’ with lifetimes in the environment of thousands of years,” Leibfarth said.
Public officials in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Sioux City, Iowa have all they had to manage PFAS contamination near airports and military bases. States approached scientists like Leibfarth for solutions to the problem.
“I had one problem. I didn’t really know anything about water purification,” he said. “But what I did have was a deep knowledge in polymer chemistry and a willingness to fail if it meant being led by my dream of positively affecting the world through science.”
Leibfarth’s wife, Janelle Bludorn, was pregnant at the time and that got him to think of the absorbent qualities of diapers.
“I went about researching the fundamental molecular interactions and polyacrylic acid materials that are found in diapers that allow them to absorb so much water,” he said. “Using those principles, my group designed a material that would have similar absorption capacity but would be selective for PFAS instead of water.”
The material, when tested in the Cape Fear River in North Carolina, was found to be incredibly effective in removing PFAS.
“That initial idea, born out of a local problem – and diapers – has started to illuminate the tremendous benefits that a focus on fundamental research and higher education institutions that cultivate it, can have on local problems,” Leibfarth said.
He said he’s had the privilege in the last year of collaborating with a wide range of state senators, representatives and other government officials in North Carolina, “with the common goal of providing clean water to the people of North Carolina.”
Leibfarth’s team was recently presented $10 million by the state of North Carolina to scale up their technology and pilot it at three water treatment facilities around the state.
“I can’t help but think where I started: A kid growing up in Yankton, whose only goal was to get into college with no concept of what that actually meant,” he said. “But this university and the people at it believed in me far more than I believed in myself. They gave me the tools necessary to be led by my dreams when I left Vermillion.
“That is the power and the opportunity that the education that you’ve all received now has,” Leibfarth said.
In his last piece of advice, he told students there is one thing that will propel them through the best and darkest moments of their careers – one thing that they cannot let anybody take away from them: their curiosity.
“You still have that spark, that natural curiosity, mixed with just the right amount of naivete that you can go out and change the world,” Leibfarth said. “Let me tell you: You can, but to actually make that change you seek, you have to keep that spark alive no matter what the world throws at you.
“My advice is to stay curious. All of the gatekeepers in the world that you will meet will want to extinguish that spark,” he said. “They will want to make you cynical in an effort to make you fit into a system that benefits them. You have to remember to fight against that cynicism with curiosity. Remember the feeling you have today and remember you can make a difference.”
He told the graduates that the degrees they were about to receive means they can lead a life that is both personally fulfilling and makes a measurable difference in the world.
“Be led by your dreams, learn one thing really well and when the time comes, step out of your comfort zone and stay curious,” Leibfarth said.
