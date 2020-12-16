South Dakota reported 39 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Union County and one in Yankton County — in Wednesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Dixon County in Nebraska also recorded a death, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported late Tuesday.
The South Dakota deaths raised the state toll to 1,300. The state has recorded 354 deaths so far in December.
Union County’s two deaths were the first recorded since Nov. 28. They raise the county’s toll to 27.
Yankton County’s death was its 18th overall and ninth this month, an overall increase of 100%. The county also recorded 30 new positive cases and 53 new recoveries.
South Dakota recorded 905 new infections Wednesday, while the number of active cases dropped to 10,987, the lowest level since Oct. 25.
Also, the DOH unveiled new features on its online dashboard covering vaccinations and COVID-19 deaths:
• The “vaccine” page maps out doses administered and individuals vaccinated per county.
• The “deaths” page breaks out deaths to include the total listed deaths (1,300 on Wednesday), the deaths “caused by COVID-19” (1,159, which will be updated each Monday), COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents (2,926 as of Wednesday) and deaths among long-term care residents with COVID-19 (632). According to the DOH website, the deaths “caused by COVID-19” is based on the DOH’s “coding of death certificates, and it reflects the number of deaths due to COVID-19, based on the expert judgment of health care providers and coroners. The number comes from death certificates where COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.”
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH, which include the vaccination figures:
• Bon Homme County — 5 new cases (1,432), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 9 new recoveries (1,342), 0 new deaths (21), 69 active cases, vaccine doses distributed/administered: 0/0
• Charles Mix County — 10 new cases (1,046), 0 new hospitalizations (111), 15 new recoveries (904), 0 new deaths (10), 132 active cases, vaccine doses distributed/administered: 0/0;
• Clay County — 11 new cases (1,527), 0 new hospitalizations (37), 33 new recoveries (1,362), 0 new deaths (11), 154 active cases, vaccine doses distributed/administered: 3/3;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (246), 0 new hospitalizations (48), 5 new recoveries (296), 0 new deaths (6), 44 active cases, vaccine doses distributed/administered: 0/0;
• Hutchinson County — 9 new cases (666), 1 new hospitalization (59), 10 new recoveries (566), 0 new deaths (14), 86 active cases, vaccine doses distributed/administered: 1/1;
• Turner County — 7 new cases (902), 0 new hospitalizations (55), 9 new recoveries (765), 0 new deaths (47), 90 active cases, vaccine doses distributed/administered: 2/2;
• Union County — 13 new cases (1,453), 0 new hospitalizations (65), 17 new recoveries (1,234), 2 new deaths (27), 192 active cases, vaccine doses distributed/administered: 0/0;
• Yankton County — 30 new cases (2,271), 0 new hospitalizations (109), 53 new recoveries (1,844), 1 new death (18), 409 active cases, vaccine doses distributed/administered: 1/1.
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Wednesday reported 17 new cases in Cedar County (523 overall) and 15 new infections in Knox County (610). Dixon County’s new death was its fifth overall and first since Nov. 24; it also saw two new positive tests (453).
Here are South Dakota statistics for Wednesday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 92,603 (+905: 84,697 confirmed, 7,636 probable);
• Active Cases — 10,987 (-532);
• Recoveries — 80,316 (+1,387);
• Hospitalizations — 5,265 ever hospitalized (+23); 412 currently hospitalized (-23);
• Testing — 7,861 new tests processed; 2,332 new individuals tested;
• Vaccines — 405 doses administered.
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Tuesday reported 20 new deaths to raise the state toll to 1,438. The state has recorded 449 so far this month.
There were 1,517 new infections recorded Tuesday, pushing the state over the 150,000 case level.
Here are other state statistics posted by the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 150,861 (+1,517);
• Recoveries — 85,127 (+1,064);
• Hospitalizations — 4,884 ever hospitalized (+53); 677 currently hospitalized (-16);
• Testing — 19,497 new tests processed; 3,572 new individuals tested.
