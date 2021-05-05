Old-Time Opry Finds New Home In Menno

MENNO — After losing two years to flooding and the pandemic, the Friday Night Opry is once again taking to the stage, but in a new home.
The Opry features musicians from about a 100-mile radius for the free monthly concerts — usually on the first Friday — during the summer.
The Opry formerly performed at the Kaylor Heritage Hall until 2019 flooding damaged the building. The season was suspended after one concert, and the Opry didn’t perform at all during the 2020 pandemic.
Now, the group has been resurrected, relocated and renamed as the Menno Pioneer Opry. This year’s season kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at the red barn on the Menno Pioneer Acres grounds, located north of the U.S. Highway 18 intersection with Fifth Street (Main Street).
Opry coordinator Dan Flyger said the location may have changed, but he anticipates the same enjoyable experience of past years.
“The program Friday will be a variety of old-time country and gospel music, just like we had at Kaylor,” he said. “It’s mostly singing, and we have 10 acts so far. We have acts coming from Sioux City (90 miles to the southeast) and from Chamberlain (120 miles to the northwest).”
The Opry has been relocated to a new town because of irreparable damage to the former site, Flyger said.
“The Friday Night Opry group began meeting and playing together in 2011 at the Kaylor Heritage Hall,” he said. “Flooding in 2019 made it so the Heritage Hall could no longer be used. The Menno Pioneer Power Association has graciously offered the use of the ‘Big Barn’ on the power show grounds for a venue.”
The Kaylor building had sustained damage beyond restoration, which forced organizers to look at a permanent move, Flyger said.
“We did not have but one program in Kaylor in 2019 as there was so much flooding in town,” he said. “Water and mold issues in the building made it so SoDak Stamm (a chapter of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society) who owned the building had to part with it.”
The maintenance of Kaylor Heritage Hall had become an issue even before the flooding, Flyger said.
“It was hard to maintain that building when so many of SoDak Stamm’s hard-working members did not live near Kaylor,” he explained.
A NEW HOME
The new location for Friday’s program will require adjustment, particularly with the unknown acoustics, Flyger said. However, he expressed excitement at the opportunities with the barn.
“We will be totally playing it by ear in more ways than one on Friday night as we have not met in the barn before, so this is a first,” he said. “The atmosphere, I think, is tremendous, and the building is situated in such a way that you can park close and there’s a ramp that leads right up to the loft where we will be meeting.”
The grounds offer accessibility and flexibility for the musicians and audience members, Flyger said.
“Sidewalks slope gently to the modern restrooms, which are near the barn. It should be a great site, and we are excited to be working with the Menno Pioneer Acres (members).”
Audience members can take their choice of seating, Flyger noted.
“There are chairs and benches available for seating, but there is also plenty of room if people want to bring their own lawn chairs,” he said.
The evening will include a potluck style lunch at intermission, with Flyger’s wife providing coffee and a cold drink. The evening should conclude by 9 p.m.
“There will be a donation can at the lunch table,” he said. “The money collected will go to Pioneer Acres for expenses in maintaining the lovely facilities there.”
MAKING MUSIC
The barn doors will open by 5 p.m. for the arriving musicians, Flyger said. However, he requires all interested performers to contact him at (605) 212-9011 for approval of the act and a place on the program.
“Since we’re starting over, in a sense, I need to have anyone who plans to perform give me a call ahead of time,” he said. “If they’ve never played in the Opry, they can’t just show up.”
In the past, acts have included solos, duets and even families. The programs generally consist of the individual acts along with a performance by all the musicians using songs already known to all of them.
The acts are mostly vocalists, although the concerts have included instruments such as guitars, fiddles and banjos, Flyger said. “It’s acoustic, although we might have an electric guitar,” he added.
The Opry has changed in some ways over the years, Flyger said.
“(The late Hall of Fame fiddler) Wilbur Foss and I started the Opry in 2011. We wanted to move it from community to community,” he said. “Then we had the Kaylor Heritage Hall, and it was a great venue. But when the building flooded and got full of mold, we couldn’t keep it up. We ended up giving it away to someone.”
The length of the Opry season has also changed through the years, Flyger said.
“The rule of thumb was we would perform during months with Daylight Saving Time,” he said. “But they changed the (DST) months, and now we perform for the last time in September.”
After a year of isolation during the pandemic, people need something like the Opry to reconnect with each other, Flyger said.
“It’s an opportunity for people to get together, and we need that so much,” he said. “We need live music. We need to be together for fellowship.”
For the performers, it’s all about their passion for their craft, he said.
“All of these musicians aren’t professionals, but they like to perform. If they have an audience, all that much better,” he said. “I have a feeling that, if nobody came, they would still get together and make music.”
The Opry stage has remained silent for two years, and it’s now time for the music once again to return, Flyger said.
“We just want to bring joy into people’s lives,” he said.
