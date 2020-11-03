The Yankton County Commission is likely set to see at least one new face.
With six vote centers reporting, newcomer Wanda Howey-Fox was the top vote getter with 1,823 votes (30%) while incumbent Commissioner Don Kettering had received 1,695 votes (28%).
Howey-Fox and Kettering are both Republicans.
Absentee ballots had yet to be counted by press time.
Independent Bill Conkling was in third with 1,304 votes (21%) while Independent incumbent Gary Swensen had 710 votes (12%).
Democrat Bob Gleich, who has ran for County Commission on two previous occasions was at 549 votes (9%).
Howey-Fox told the Press & Dakotan that, ahead of press time, she was still waiting for the final results to crown herself a winner.
“It’s too early to say that I’m a winner,” Howey-Fox said. “People came out in Yankton and voted and I’m grateful to all of the folks who voted for me.”
Kettering took the same approach, saying he was grateful that a wide range of people ran in this year’s commission race.
“I’d like to see what the final analysis is,” he said. “I’m thankful that five people were interested in running for the position. I think some of them are qualified, some of them might not be and I think if it keeps going where it’s currently at, we’ll have a great improvement in the County Commission’s production or service to the county.”
Howey-Fox said she’s hoping to bring some normalcy back to a board that has been caught up in controversy throughout the last few years.
“My goal going forward is to bring some degree of logic and stability to the County Commission which, in my opinion, has seen a lack of consistency and stability over the last couple of years,” she said.
Kettering said he’d love to see the divide between the city and rural residents of Yankton County bridged as well as continue focus on road improvements.
The Yankton County Commission has been no stranger to turnover in the last six years. In 2014, four of five commissioners were replaced — Kettering among them. During the 2018 race, commissioners Debra Bodenstedt, Todd Woods and Ray Epp — who had been elected along with Kettering in 2014 — were voted out in favor of Dan Klimisch, Cheri Loest and Joseph Healy.
Swensen petitioned for a seat vacated by Commissioner Donna Freng on the commission in 2016 while Kettering petitioned for his own seat. As a result, no election was held for County Commission that year.
The Yankton County Commission will canvas the general election during its meeting this Thursday.
The board reorganizes during its first meeting in January 2021.
According to Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem, there were 14,447 active voters in the county going into Tuesday’s election with 7,260 absentee submissions.
The results are in and State Rep. Jean Hunhoff is the new senator for District 18.
Out of the gate, Hunhoff gained a big lead over Jordan Foos, a lead she held on to throughout the evening.
Hunhoff said she is excited and enthusiastic to get over to the senate to work towards the future in this new norm.
“I am so humbled to be able to work in the senate for District 18,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “I believe my experience and leadership is going to help us position ourselves and support the values of the people of South Dakota.”
She also appreciated the opportunity to campaign against Foos, she said.
“He was excellent and certainly challenged me,” Hunhoff said.
