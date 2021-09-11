Youth Dies In Cedar County ATV Accident

HARTINGTON, Neb. — An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in Cedar County, Nebraska, early Saturday has claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy.
According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, a report was received at 10:49 a.m. Saturday of an accident on a farmstead northwest of Hartington, Nebraska. A four-wheel vehicle at driven over an embankment and flipped on top of the operator.
A 6-year-old male, who was the operator of the vehicle, was transported to Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Besides the sheriff’s office, the Hartington Fire Department and Hartington ambulance responded to the call.
No other details were available as of this writing.
