Hosted by Bridging Yankton, Helpline Center and United Way of Greater Yankton, the sixth annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at Riverside Park, Yankton.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults in South Dakota. It is estimated that 85% of people in the United States alone will know someone who has died by suicide, and that one out of every five of those losses will be a close friend or relative.

