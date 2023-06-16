LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Broadband Office along with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), the Nebraska Information Technology Commission (NITC) and the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) have announced seven public meeting locations across Nebraska in an effort provide and seek information about the quality and availability of high-speed internet access.
These sessions build upon the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) and the OCIO/NITC earlier sessions and are intended to assist the State in developing a comprehensive approach to addressing digital access across all Nebraska communities.
The public information meetings are part of an ongoing effort to understand the unique connectivity needs of communities and how they may best be addressed. The program aims to expand high-speed internet access and digital opportunities through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Planning Initiative. The BEAD program provides funding for planning, adoption, and infrastructure deployment to expand high-speed broadband, especially in communities that lack high-speed internet.
The upcoming meetings hosted by NDOT will include:
• South Sioux City — June 29, 5:30 PM; South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 E 4th St
Meetings are open to the public and will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about broadband programs and buildout across the state and provide input into digital access, affordability, and need for technical skills resources to create equitable distribution of resources.
For those who are unable to attend and want to learn more about high-speed internet access in Nebraska, visit https://broadband.nebraska.gov/Home to review information and provide feedback.
