LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Broadband Office along with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), the Nebraska Information Technology Commission (NITC) and the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) have announced seven public meeting locations across Nebraska in an effort provide and seek information about the quality and availability of high-speed internet access.

These sessions build upon the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) and the OCIO/NITC earlier sessions and are intended to assist the State in developing a comprehensive approach to addressing digital access across all Nebraska communities.

