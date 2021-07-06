Next Two Weeks Crucial For Area Crops

BERESFORD — The next two weeks will prove crucial for this year’s corn crop in southeast South Dakota, according to a state official.
State climatologist Laura Edwards spoke Tuesday at the Southeast Experiment Farm’s summer field day. The South Dakota Cooperative Extension Service operates the farm, located southwest of Beresford.
This week’s rainfall and cooler temperatures will provide a greatly needed break for crops, especially corn, she told the Press & Dakotan.
“I think this week is the start of a very crucial time for corn, especially where these plants are starting to determine what their final yield will be at the end of the year,” she said.
“We’re seeing the tassels and silk come out (on the corn). This is a critical time. The moisture and cool temperatures are really perfect right now. The problem is that this isn’t going to last very long. It will last for about a week, and then we’ll return to both warmer and drier conditions. That means we could see more stress in the agricultural sector as we got to mid- to late July.”
On the other hand, the corn could receive a major boost with timely rain and cooler temperatures for an extended period of time, Edwards said.
“Corn is a little behind (on maturity),” she said. “It really depends how much we can carry this rainfall — if we can hold it for a couple of weeks and those plants can hang in there.”
In contrast, soybeans have more time to recover this growing season, Edwards said.
“Soybeans are small and short for this time of year, but I still have a seed of optimism they can come back,” she said. “I’m not sure we’ll see a very high yield, but a lot of times, the August moisture plays a really critical role for that crop. The heat and dry conditions don’t help them too much now, but they can bounce back.”
On the other hand, some parts of agriculture may have fallen beyond major recovery for this season, Edwards said.
“If you’re talking pasture, hay and grass, I believe some of those impacts are already baked in, so to speak, and can’t overcome it,” she said. “For some guys on the livestock side of things, this is one of the biggest issues they are going to have this year.”
In terms of livestock feed, Edwards contrasted the current situation to a decade ago.
“I keep thinking back to 2012 where they had high corn prices and very significant drought, where the corn was too expensive to feed, so people were looking for other options,” she said. “We’ll see how this plays out. People haven’t figured out how much grass and hay they will have, but that time is coming soon.”
The current drought has created another danger — a high fire index.
“We have the grass fires, combine fires and hay baling,” she said. “There are a lot of opportunities for things to burn.”
This week’s rainfall provided a welcome break in the drought cycle, regardless of how little the amount, Edwards said.
“This looks to be a good week for precipitation during the next week. We are far more certain of our chances of rain during the next five days,” she said. “During Friday through Sunday, we see an increased chance of heavy rain, which we can really use. But I hope we don’t get all the wind and damage that could come with it.”
“This will be a brief reprieve from the heat over our region,” she said.
The 8- to 14-day period, from July 13-19, will flip back to warmer, drier conditions with a 20% chance of very high temperatures in the 90s and 100s, she added.
For July-September, the outlook calls for equal chances of above-, below- and normal precipitation.
This week’s rainfall across the southeast region has been very selective, Edwards said. While some areas reported more than 4 inches of precipitation, others received what amounted to a small sprinkle.
The amount even varied greatly within Sioux Falls, she noted. The southern part of the city received 1.25 inches, while an area north of the city received just a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall.
The Beresford area, where the experiment farm is located, has been hard hit by drought, she noted. The 0.10 inch received overnight this week nearly matched the 0.17 inch received during the entire month of June.
The area was so dry that last week’s rain event created little response from the soil, she added.
“The sudden, rapidly intensifying drought is the story down here in this part of the state. It’s hard to wrap your arms around it happening so quickly and dramatically. You add the temperatures to it, making it more complicated. It’s difficult to come out of a drought at this point.”
While eastern South Dakota doesn’t have as much of a dry signal as other parts of the state, high temperatures would still prolong drought conditions, she said. Some models indicate a La Nina weather pattern arriving this fall from the Pacific Ocean, but that remains in doubt.
Looking ahead, the region needs moisture not only for this year but also for next year, Edwards said.
“Last year at this time, we had a lot of soil moisture carryover from a very wet 2019. Last year, even though we started having drought in the summer, it wasn’t an issue because we had that kind of reserve and bank account in the soil,” she said.
“The fall and winter is really our recharge season. The soil moisture recharges during the fall season before the soil freezes. That’s another crucial factor as we look ahead to 2022.”
The drought will exert an impact, Edwards said. “The summer drought is going to linger. It will ebb and flow, but it will continue to be a factor the rest of the season,” she said.
However, she remains hopeful that timely rains and a break in the heat will provide a boost for crops in the critical coming days.
“Cross your fingers and be hopeful for some timely rains,” she said. “There still may be a seed of optimism.”
