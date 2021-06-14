100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 15, 1921
• The river came up about half a foot overnight and today stood at an elevation of 64.3. Considerable driftwood was also coming down today, while the high south wind combined with the high water caused the river to cut badly into the bank near where the bridge workers are engaged.
• Flag Day was observed on the bridge site yesterday by the appearance of flags at various high point, including a pole on top of the big yard derrick. Hundreds of persons visited the site yesterday, many of them country people who had not taken time to visit it for several months. Only a small force of men was kept at work yesterday afternoon, the rest of them getting a half holiday.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 15, 1946
• Following inspection Friday of the lake in West Side park, the recently created Yankton park board announced today that it deemed it advisable to prohibit all swimming there “until further notice.” The action was taken because of the unsanitary condition of the lake.
• Yankton was picked as the 1947 convention city and Leo Heck, of Kimball, was chosen president of the League of South Dakota Municipalities at the concluding session of the 13th annual conference in Rapid City.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 15, 1971
• Yankton physician D. Max Reade was named Saturday as president-elect of the South Dakota Heart Association at its annual meeting at Brookings.
• The USS Hazard, a retired Navy minesweeper, which may become the flagship of the mythical Nebraska Navy, is expected to reach Omaha Wednesday. The ship is being towed up the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers and will be used as a World War II museum.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 15, 1996
• Mount Marty College men’s basketball coach Jim Thorson has announced the signing of two freshman recruits for the 1996-97 men’s basketball season. Don Logue, a key reserve for the state Class B champion Wakonda Warriors, and Tom Miller, an All-Conference guard/forward from Dell Rapids, have signed on to play for the Lancers.
• Anxious for winter to end and spring to start, people fully expect to be hiking, biking, fishing and camping at South Dakota’s increasingly popular state parks by sometime in May for sure. But last month was a dog in terms of weather, and sales of state park stickers showed it.
